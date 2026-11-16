Asian Markets Trade Mostly Lower

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly lower on Monday, following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday, on weakness in semiconductor and technology stocks in Taiwan, South Korea and Japan which mirrored their peers on tech-heavy Nasdaq. Uncertainty and prolonged stalemate in the Middle East conflict is also weighing on market sentiment and raising global inflationary concerns. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday.

The Australian stock market is slightly lower on Monday, extending the losses in the previous two sessions, following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is falling well below the 9,100.00 level, with weakness in mining stocks partially offset by gains in technology, energy and financial stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 5.20 points or 0.06 percent to 9,077.00, after hitting a low of 9,046.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 9.80 points or 0.11 percent to 9,194.70. Australian stocks closed notably lower on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is losing more than 1 percent, Rio Tinto is down almost 1 percent, while Mineral Resources and Fortescue are edging down 0.4 percent each.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Woodside Energy and Santos are edging up 0.2 percent each, while Origin Energy is gaining almost 1 percent. Beach energy is flat.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is gaining more than 3 percent, WiseTech Global is adding almost 2 percent, Zip is up almost 1 percent, while Appen and Xero are advancing more than 1 percent each.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Northern Star Resources is declining almost 1 percent, while Evolution Mining, Genesis Minerals and Newmont are edging down 0.1 percent each. Resolute Mining is gaining more than 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are edging up 0.1 to 0.2 percent each, while Westpac is edging down 0.5 percent. ANZ Banking is flat.

In other news, shares in Adore Beauty Group are plummeting more than 28 percent after the beauty retailer cut its guidance following distribution centre disruption.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.677 on Monday.

The Japanese stock market is sharply lower on Monday after opening in the green, reversing the gains in the previous session, following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday. The Nikkei 225 is falling below the 60,200 level, with weakness in exporters and technology stocks partially offset by gains in automakers stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 60,182.50, down 959.85 points or 1.57 percent, after hitting a low of 60,065.64 and earlier. Japanese shares ended notably higher on Friday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is declining almost 1 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is advancing almost 3 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining almost 1 percent and Toyota is adding more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is plunging more than 9 percent, Tokyo Electron is declining more than 4 percent and Screen Holdings is tumbling more than 5 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging down 0.1 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing more than 2 percent, while Mizuho Financial is surging more than 5 percent.

The major exporters are mostly lower. Mitsubishi Electric is losing almost 2 percent, Panasonic is declining almost 3 percent and Sony is edging down 0.4 percent, while Canon is gaining more than 1 percent.

Among the other major losers, Lasertec is plunging more than 7 percent, Toppan Holdings is tumbling more than 6 percent and Taiyo Yuden is sliding almost 5 percent, while Kokusai Electric and Disco is slipping more than 4 percent each. Ibiden, Furukawa Electric, Mercari, Sumco, OKUMA, Amada and Murata Manufacturing are declining almost 4 percent each, while Sumitomo Electric Industries is losing more than 3 percent.

Conversely, Credit Saison is soaring almost 17 percent, Nitori Holdings is jumping almost 6 percent, Isetan Mitsukoshi is advancing more than 5 percent and Obayashi is gaining more than 4 percent, while T&D Holdings and Sumitomo Pharma ared adding more than 3 percent each. Chugai Pharmaceutical, Rakuten Group and KDDI are up almost 3 percent each.

In economic news, Japan's gross domestic product was unchanged on quarter in the third quarter of 2026, the Cabinet Office said in Monday's preliminary report. That missed expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent and was down from 0.4 percent in the second quarter. On a yearly basis, GDP contracted 0.1 percent - again shy of expectations for a gain of 0.3 percent following the 1.7 percent expansion in the three months prior.

Capital expenditure was up 1.6 percent on quarter, beating forecasts for 1.5 percent following the 0.4 percent decline in the previous three months. External demand was down 0.6 percent on quarter, while the GDP price index rose 2.4 percent on year and GDP private consumption was down 0.3 percent on quarter.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 159 yen-range on Monday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Taiwan and South Korea are tumbling 2.9 and 1.8 percent, respectively. China, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia are lower by between 0.2 and 0.6 percent each. New Zealand and Hong Kong are up 0.6 and 0.8 percent, respectively. On Wall Street, stocks showed a notable move back to the downside in early trading on Friday after recovering from an initial slump but still ending Thursday's session mostly lower. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 once again regained ground as the day progressed but closed in negative territory.

The Nasdaq slid 229.82 points or 0.9 percent to 25,136.27 and the S&P 500 fell 30.73 points or 0.4 percent to 7,561.67, while the narrower Dow closed up 50.46 points or 0.1 percent to 52,347.55.

The major European markets also ended the day mixed. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index crept up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Friday, with the renewal of U.S.-Iran re-escalation concerns offset by the International Energy Agency's forecast of a global crude surplus. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $0.08 or 0.09 percent at $88.66 per barrel.