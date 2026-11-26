(RTTNews) - Asian markets are trading mostly higher on Thursday, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, with Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong leading the rebound as some traders indulged in picking up stocks at a bargain following the recent AI sector-led selloff in the markets . However, lingering concerns over the sustainability of AI trade continued to weigh on market sentiment. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday.

Renewed US tariff threats also continued to weigh on market sentiment after the US announced plans for another round of tariffs targeting imports from China, the European Union, Japan and other major economies. US President Donald Trump seeks to reinstate broad global import duties previously ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

The Australian market is trading significantly higher on Thursday, reversing the losses in the previous session, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving above the 8,750 level, with gains across most sectors led by mining, technology and energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 77.00 points or 0.89 percent to 8,769.40, after touching a high of 8,768.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 76.00 points or 0.86 percent to 8,870.30. Australian stocks ended modestly lower on Wednesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group, Fortescue and Mineral Resources are gaining more than 2 percent each, while Rio Tinto is advancing almost 3 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Beach energy and Santos are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Woodside Energy is advancing more than 2 percent. Origin Energy is losing more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is advancing more than 3 percent, WiseTech Global is adding almost 1 percent and Appen is gaining more than 1 percent, while Xero is losing more than 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank are gaining almost 1 percent each, while National Australia Bank is edging down 0.1 percent. Westpac is flat.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining and Newmont are advancing almost 4 percent each, while Northern Star Resources is gaining more than 1 percent, Resolute Mining is adding more than 3 percent and Genesis Minerals is surging almost 5 percent.

In economic news, private new capital expenditure in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 12.2 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2026, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at A$59.474 billion. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 4.4 percent following the 3.6 percent contraction in the previous three months. On a yearly basis, overall capex rose 18.6 percent, plant/machinery capex jumped34.3 percent and building capex was up 4.5 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.664 on Thursday. The Japanese market is trading sharply higher on Thursday, reversing some of the losses in the previous session, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving well above the 58,100 level, with gains across most sectors led by technology and financial stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 57,886.95, up 875.33 points or 1.54 percent, after touching a high of 58,251.93 earlier. Japanese stocks ended sharply lower on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is soaring more than 10 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is losing more than 1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is edging down 0.1 percent and Honda is also edging down 0.4 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is surging almost 7 percent, Screen Holdings is adding almost 4 percent and Tokyo Electron is gaining more than 4 percent.

In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are gaining almost 2 percent each, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding more than 1 percent.

Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is gaining more than 1 percent, Panasonic is advancing almost 2 percent, Sony is edging up 0.4 percent and Canon is up more than 1 percent.

Among other major gainers, Kioxia Holdings is skyrocketing almost 13 percent, Resonac Holdingsis soaring almost 9 percent and Kokusai Electric is jumping more than 7 percent, while Furukawa Electric and Murata Manufacturing are surging almost 7 percent each. Sumitomo Metal Mining is advancing more than 6 percent, while Disco, Sumco, Taiyo Yuden and Lasertec are gaining almost 6 percent each. Mitsui Kinzoku and Japan Steel Works are adding more than 5 percent and JX Advanced Metals is up almost 5 percent.

Conversely, Oriental Land is losing more than 3 percent and Sapporo Holdings is down almost 3 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 159 yen-range on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong are up 1.7 and 1.9 percent, respectively. China, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia and Indonesia are higher by between 0.5 and 1.4 percent each. New Zealand is bucking the trend and is down 0.4 percent. On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply lower in early trading on Wednesday before staging a significant recovery attempt as the day progressed, but extended the volatility seen over the past few sessions. The major averages all climbed well off their lows of the session, with the Dow reaching positive territory.

The major averages eventually ended the day mixed. The Dow climbed 164.25 points or 0.3 percent to 50,182.95, but the S&P 500 fell 18.31 points or 0.3 percent to 7,182.78 and the Nasdaq slid 147.73 points or 0.6 percent to 23,585.80.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index slumped 1.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil prices surged on Wednesday following reports of more attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was up $1.60 or 1.95 percent at $83.65 per barrel.