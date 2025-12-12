Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’905 -0.1%  SPI 17’737 -0.1%  Dow 48’704 1.3%  DAX 24’295 0.7%  Euro 0.9330 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’754 0.8%  Gold 4’280 1.2%  Bitcoin 73’295 -0.4%  Dollar 0.7946 -0.7%  Öl 61.6 -1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Lonza1384101Kühne + Nagel International2523886Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Warum der Bitcoin fällt: Analyst erkennt Einflussfaktoren rund um Donald Trump
NVIDIA & Co.: Diese zehn Aktien sieht Wedbush zum Jahresende 2025 vorn
Was sind ETNs? Das steckt hinter den börsengehandelten Schuldverschreibungen
"Big Short"-Investor Burry über die Tesla-Aktie: Aus seiner Sicht deutlich überbewertet
Broadcom steigert Umsatz und Ergebnis kräftig - Aktie im Plus
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
12.12.2025 04:07:55

Asian Markets Trade Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Friday, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, as the markets continue to react to the US Fed's widely expected third consecutive interest rate cut and the Fed's less hawkish than expected outlook for interest rates. Asian markets ended mostly lower on Thursday.

The Australian stock market is trading sharply higher on Friday, extending the sharp gains in the previous session, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving well above the 8,650 level, with strong gains in mining stocks, particularly gold stocks amid jumping bullion prices.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 102.50 points or 1.19 percent to 8,694.50, after touching a high of 8,694.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 102.50 points or 1.16 percent to 8,980.00. Australian stocks closed sharply higher on Thursday.

Among major miners, Mineral Resources is edging up 0.5 percent, while BHP Group, Fortescue and Rio Tinto are advancing almost 2 percent each.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Santos is losing more than 1 percent, while Woodside Energy and Beach energy are edging down 0.3 to 0.4 percent each. Origin Energy is edging up 0.4 percent. Among tech stocks, Afterpay-owner Block and Zip are edging up 0.5 percent each, while WiseTech Global is gaining more than 1 percent. Appen is losing almost 1 percent and Xero is flat.

Among the big four banks, Westpac is edging up 0.3 percent, while Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking are gaining almost 1 percent each. Gold miners are mostly higher. Resolute Mining is adding almost 4 percent, Newmont is surging more than 5 percent, Northern Star Resources is gaining almost 3 percent, Evolution Mining is advancing more than 4 percent and Genesis Minerals is jumping more than 6 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.666 on Friday.

The Japanese market is trading significantly higher on Friday, reversing the losses in the previous two sessions, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving above the 50,600 level, with gains across most sectors led by index heavyweights and exporter stocks. Technology stocks are the only weak spot.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 50,610.04, up 461.22 points or 0.92 percent, after touching a high of 51,127.69 earlier. Japanese shares ended significantly lower on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is surging more than 5 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is gaining more than 3 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is gaining almost 3 percent and Honda is adding more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is losing almost 1 percent, Tokyo Electron is declining almost 2 percent and Screen Holdings is edging down 0.4 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing almost 3 percent, Mizuho Financial is gaining more than 2 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding almost 2 percent.

Among the major exporters, Sony is gaining almost 2 percent, Canon is adding more than 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is advancing almost 3 percent and Panasonic is up more than 2 percent.

Among other major gainers, Sumitomo Metal Mining is surging more than 5 percent, Toray Industries is jumping almost 5 percent and Shin-Etsu Chemical is gaining more than 4 percent, while Nitto Denko, Yaskawa Electric, BayCurrent, Tokyo Electric Power, Mitsubishi Materials and Fujitsu are adding almost 4 percent each. Mitsubishi Estate, Dowa Holdings, Fanuc, Yokohama Rubber and Sompo Holdings are up more than 3 percent each.

Conversely, there are no other major losers

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 155 yen-range on Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan are higher by between 0.2 and 1.3 percent each, while China and Indonesia are down 0.4 and 0.1 percent, respectively.

On Wall Street, stocks indexes moved in starkly opposite directions in early trading on Thursday, with the Dow moving sharply higher and the Nasdaq showing a significant pullback.

While the Nasdaq climbed well off its worst levels of the day, the tech-heavy index still closed down 60 points or 0.3 percent at 23,594. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 14 points or 0.2 percent to 6,901 and the Dow jumped 646 points or 1.3 percent to a new record closing high of 48,704.01.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index climbed by 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil prices dropped on Thursday on oversupply concerns even as OPEC prepares to pause output hikes in early 2026. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was down $0.88 or 1.51 percent at $57.58 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Welche Unternehmen profitieren vom KI-Hype – auch abseits der bekannten Tech-Giganten wie Nvidia, Microsoft oder Alphabet?

Im heutigen Interview analysiert Tim Schaefer @TimSchaeferMedia die zweite Reihe der KI-Profiteure: Energieversorger, Rechenzentren, Kühlung, Infrastruktur & Software. Denn wo grosse Sprachmodelle und KI-Anwendungen betrieben werden, braucht es vor allem eins: Strom, Speicher und Struktur.

💡 Welche Unternehmen profitieren indirekt vom KI-Boom?
💡 Welche Branchen bieten stabile Dividenden bei solider Bewertung?

Eine spannende Analyse für alle, die KI-Investments breiter denken wollen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

11.12.25 KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
11.12.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Aryzta AG
11.12.25 Wer bringt Europas Autoindustrie wieder ins Rollen?
11.12.25 Roche-Papiere halten SMI in der Spur
11.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold  und Silber – Ein positives Jahr/Holcim – An der Spitze
11.12.25 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero gesucht
09.12.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Roche, Swiss Re, Swisscom
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’480.71 19.00 BTASKU
Short 13’721.45 13.97 S8QBLU
Short 14’290.05 8.61 B94SVU
SMI-Kurs: 12’905.17 11.12.2025 17:31:31
Long 12’384.65 19.29 SO3BSU
Long 12’121.81 13.89 SPMB5U
Long 11’608.20 8.97 SYZBYU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Idorsia-Aktie schnellt hoch: Schlafmittel mit Prix Galien Bridges Award ausgezeichnet - weitere Studiendaten zu Aprocitentan veröffentlicht
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA fällt am Nachmittag
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Marktturbulenzen: Warum die Oracle-Zahlen auch Aktien von SAP, Softbank und NVIDIA treffen unter Druck setzen
So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Bitcoin von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
Palantir-Mitgründer Peter Thiel steigt aus: Die Hintergründe zum Verkauf der NVIDIA-Aktie
Bernstein Research bescheinigt Outperform für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street schliesst uneins - Dow mit Rekord -- SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen enden am Donnerstag leichter
Givaudan-Aktie rutscht ab: Analystenveranstaltung sorgt für spürbare Verunsicherung
EQS-DD: RENK Group AG: Klaus Refle, sell

Top-Rankings

Stanley Druckenmiller: Diese Aktien hielt er im 3. Quartal 2025
Stanley Druckenmiller hat im dritten Quartal 2025 einige Veränderungen im Depot seines Duquesne ...
Bildquelle: TunedIn by Westend61 / Shutterstock.com
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 49/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
04:53 GNW-News: SALI demonstriert globale Ambitionen mit Billboard-Kampagne am Times Square und markiert Meilenstein auf dem Weg zum führenden Anbieter von Elektro...
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
02:41 GNW-News: Patton mit Gold bei Innovators Award ausgezeichnet
02:04 GNW-News: 12BET feiert 18 Jahre Aufrichtigkeit, Integrität und verantwortungsbewusstes Spielen
23:10 ROUNDUP: Neue US-Sanktionen gegen Venezuela - Neffen und Schiffe betroffen
22:40 Broadcom überzeugt mit Ausblick
22:38 Selenskyj: Über Gebietsfragen sollte das ukrainische Volk entscheiden
22:18 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow steigt auf Rekordhoch - Oracle brechen ein
22:15 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow steigt auf Rekordhoch - Oracle brechen ein
22:10 Leavitt bringt Öltanker mit Revolutionsgarden in Verbindung