Asian Markets Trade Mixed

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Friday, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, as continued surge in crude oil prices and bond yields raise concerns about inflation risk and interest rate hikes. The lack of clarity about peace talks for the resolution of the Middle East conflict is also weighing on market sentiment. Asian markets ended mostly lower on Thursday.

Reports indicate the U.S. and Iranian negotiators are discussing a phased deal to end the prolonged Middle East conflict. It would involve Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and Washington lifting its economic blockade of Iran.

However, there were conflicting speeches by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the UN General Assembly. Trump threatened to "annihilate" Iran in his remarks, while Pezeshkian condemned what he called "signs of a bullying mentality" from the U.S. and said that Iran would never surrender. The Australian stock market is trading notably lower on Friday, extending the losses in the previous session, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling well below the 8,700 level, with weakness in mining, energy and technology stocks partially offset by gains in financial stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 40.40 points or 0.46 percent to 8,661.60, after hitting a low of 8,639.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 50.80 points or 0.57 percent to 8,846.20. Australian stocks closed notably lower on Thursday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto is losing more than 1 percent, BHP Group is declining almost 1 percent, Fortescue is edging down 0.5 percent and Mineral Resources is slipping almost 2 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Santos and Origin Energy are edging down 0.3 to 0.4 percent each, while Beach energy is losing almost 1 percent. Woodside Energy is edging up 0.3 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay and Square-owner Block is gaining more than 2 percent and Zip is adding more than 1 percent. Xero is losing more than 3 percent, while WiseTech Global and Appen are declining more than 2 percent each.

Among the big four banks, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and ANZ Banking are gaining almost 1 percent each, while National Australia Bank is edging down 0.4 percent.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining are losing almost 1 percent each, while Newmont is down more than 1 percent and Genesis Minerals is edging down 0.3 percent. Resolute Mining is edging up 0.4 percent.

In other news, shares in Meeka Metals are tumbling almost 26 percent after announcing it raised $40 million fresh equity, which will enable the gold developer to pay a $10 million deferred payment due for an April acqusition.

Shares in Healius Ltd. are jumping almost 10 percent after announcing the sale of Agilex Biolabs to Novotech for $160 million.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.701 on Friday.

The Japanese market is trading modestly higher on Friday, extending the gains in the previous session, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving up to near the 65,750 level, with gains in index heavyweights, financial and technology stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 66,318.14, up 804.14 points or 1.23 percent, after touching high of 66,367.55 earlier. Japanese shares ended notably higher on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is slipping more than 4 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging up 0.2 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is up almost 1 percent, while Honda is edging down 0.5 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is gaining almost 1 percent, Screen Holdings is adding more than 3 percent and Tokyo Electron is advancing almost 4 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are advancing almost 3 percent, while Mizuho Financial is adding almost 1 percent.

Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is losing almost 1 percent, while Sony is gaining more than 1 percent and Canon is edging up 0.2 percent. Panasonic is flat.

Among other major gainers, Lasertec is advancing almost 4 percent, while Ibiden and Resona Holdings are gaining more than 3 percent each. Komatsu, Fuji Electric, Fukuoka Financial and Shizuoka Financial are adding almost 3 percent each.

Conversely, Shimizu is tumbling almost 7 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 158 yen-range on Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong is down 1.7 percent, while Singapore and Malaysia are down 0.1 percent each. New Zealand and Indonesia are up 0.1 and 0.4 percent each. South Korea remains closed for the Chuseok Thanksgiving Day, while Taiwan and China also are closed for the Mid-Autumn Festival.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a notable recovery attempt over the course of the trading day on Thursday after showing a significant move to the downside early in the session. The major averages climbed well off their lows of the session, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 closing roughly flat.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq inched up 3.34 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 26,939.37, while the S&P 500 edged down 1.90 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 7,704.13. The narrower Dow climbed well off its worst levels but still closed down 161.61 points or 0.3 percent at 51,349.98.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just below the unchanged line, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both down by 0.5 percent.

Crude oil prices could not hold an early spike on Thursday but still managed to finish significantly higher, thanks to a lack of clarity about peace talks in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was up $2.58 or 2.8 percent to finish at $94.74 a barrel.