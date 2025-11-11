Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’465 1.4%  SPI 17’179 1.2%  Dow 47’369 0.8%  DAX 23’960 1.7%  Euro 0.9304 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’664 1.8%  Gold 4’116 2.9%  Bitcoin 85’267 0.9%  Dollar 0.8051 -0.1%  Öl 63.9 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
NVIDIAs grösste Konkurrenten: Alphabet vs. Meta - Welche Aktie führt im KI-Wettrennen?
Amazon-Aktie im Blick: Das lehrt die Vergangenheit über den Black Friday
Tesla-Aktie vor Durchbruch? Nächster Meilenstein in Sicht - Israel prüft Zulassung von FSD-System
Ausblick: SoftBank gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Suche...
eToro entdecken
11.11.2025 04:03:11

Asian Markets Trade Mixed

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Tuesday, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, as traders react to further progress made towards ending the US government shutdown, with the US Senate commencing a series of votes on a package to reopen the government and end the longest shutdown on record. Asian markets closed mostly higher on Monday.

The news seems to have led some traders to pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels following recent valuation worries.

The Senate voted 60-40 in favor of a temporary funding bill, which would also reverse some of the recent mass federal layoffs. Several Democratic Senators broke with party leaders in favor of moving forward with the legislation, as it does call for a vote on the extension of enhanced Obamacare tax credits.

The reopening would lead to the resumption of the release of key U.S. economic data on jobs and inflation, heading into next month's US Fed interest-rate decision. Traders are increasingly confident emerging signs of a weakening U.S. economy will pressure the US Fed to execute rate cuts.

The Australian stock market is trading slightly lower on Tuesday, reversing some of the gains in the previous session, despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is staying well below the 8,850 level, with weakness in financial and technology stocks partially offset by gains in mining and energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 11.20 points or 0.13 percent to 8,824.70, after touching a high of 8,875.60 and a low of 8,824.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 5.30 points or 0.06 percent to 9,104.10. Australian stocks closed significantly higher on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue are edging up 0.1 to 0.5 percent each, while Mineral Resources is advancing more than 4 percent. Oil stocks are mostly higher. Santos is adding almost 2 percent and Origin Energy is up more than 1 percent, while Woodside Energy and Beach energy are gaining almost 1 percent each.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is edging up 0.4 percent. Appen and Xero are losing more than 1 percent each, while WiseTech Global is edging down 0.5 percent. Zip is flat.

Gold miners are mostly higher. Northern Star resources, Resolute Mining and Newmont are advancing almost 4 percent each, while Genesis Minerals is surging more than 4 percent and Evolution Mining is gaining more than 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is declining more than 6 percent and National Australia Bank is losing almost 1 percent, while ANZ Banking is gaining almost 1 percent and Westpac is adding more than 1 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.653 on Tuesday.

The Japanese stock market is trading modestly higher on Tuesday, extending the gains in the previous session, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving well above the 51,100 level, with gains in index heavyweights, financial and technology and stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 51,131.28, up 219.52 points or 0.43 percent, after touching a high of 51,513.16 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply higher on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is surging more than 5 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is adding almost 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is edging down 0.2 percent, while Toyota is gaining more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is gaining almost 1 percent, while Screen Holdings and Advantest are edging up 0.1 to 0.2 percent each.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Mizuho Financial are all gaining almost 1 percent each.

The major exporters are mostly higher. Panasonic is losing almost 1 percent and Canon is edging down 0.3 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is adding more than 2 percent and Sony is gaining more than 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Furukawa Electric is jumping almost 8 percent and DeNA is soaring more than 7 percent, while Japan Steel Works, ANA Holdings and Fujitsu are surging more than 5 percent. Fujikura is gaining more than 4 percent, while Renesas Electronics, NEC, Chugai Pharmaceutical and NGK Insulators are advancing almost 4 percent each. Sharp, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Recruit Holdings and Ajinomoto are adding more than 3 percent each.

Conversely, Mitsubishi Estate is losing almost 4 percent.

In economic news, overall bank lending in Japan was up 4.1 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 650.798 trillion yen. That beat forecasts for 3.8 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month. Excluding trusts, bank lending jumped an annual 4.5 percent to 571.866 trillion yen - up from 4.2 percent in September.

Meanwhile, Japan posted a seasonally adjusted current account surplus of 4.483 trillion yen in September, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday - up 191.6 percent on year. That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 2.26 trillion yen following the upwardly revised 3.701 trillion yen surplus in August (originally 246.35 trillion yen).

Exports were up 8.6 percent on year at 9.449 trillion yen, while imports rose 1.7 percent to 9.213 trillion yen for a trade surplus of 236 billion yen. The capital account saw a shortfall of 20.9 billion yen, while the financial account had a surplus of 6.778 trillion yen.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 154-yen range on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea and Singapore are up 1.8 and 1.3 percent, respectively. Malaysia and Taiwan are up 0.8 and 0.6 percent, respectively. New Zealand, China and Indonesia are lower by between 0.2 and 0.3 percent each. Hong Kong is flat.

On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Monday, regaining ground following the considerable weakness seen in the previous week. The major averages all moved to the upside on the day, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the charge.

The major averages ended the day just off their highs of the session. The Nasdaq surged 522.64 points or 2.3 percent to 23,527.17, the S&P 500 jumped 103.63 points or 1.5 percent to 6,832.43 and the Dow advanced 381.53 points or 0.8 percent to 47,368.63.

The major European markets all also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index shot up 1.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 1,1 percent.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday on the prospects of the U.S. government shutdown coming to a close. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was up $0.31 or 0.52 percent at $60.06 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Mittwoch um 18 Uhr live: Die Illusion der Erinnerung - Wie du Denkfehler im Trading vermeidest

Erfahrung ist wertvoll - doch Erinnerungen sind trügerisch. Sie verzerren, ergänzen oder lassen Details weg, bis ein falsches Bild entsteht. Dieses Webinar zeigt, warum das Gehirn keine objektive Aufzeichnung liefert und wie diese Verzerrungen Trading-Entscheidungen unbewusst beeinflussen.

Schnell noch Plätze sichern!

Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – mit Tim Schäfer

Ist der Hype um Abnehmspritzen wie bei Novo Nordisk und Eli Lilly vorbei – oder stehen wir erst am Anfang einer langfristigen Revolution im Gesundheitswesen? 💉📉

Im heutigen Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia sprechen wir über die spannendsten Pharmawerte 2025. Neben den Abnehmspritzen blicken wir auch auf klassische Pharma-Giganten wie Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Novartis, AstraZeneca und GSK. Tim analysiert Übertreibungen, Rücksetzer und langfristige Chancen für Buy-and-Hold-Strategien – mit Fokus auf Dividende, KGV und Krisenresistenz.

💬 Was ist vom Abnehmtrend langfristig zu halten?
💬 Welche Pharma-Aktien sind aktuell unterbewertet?
💬 Was spricht für konservative Dividendenwerte im Gesundheitssektor?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

10.11.25 Logo WHS Super Micro Computer: SMCI Aktie unter Druck – Jetzt "günstig" kaufen?
10.11.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Herbstblues an der Wall Street
10.11.25 Vom Kulttelefon zum KI-Treiber – Nokia erlebt seine 6G-Renaissance
10.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens und Siemens Healthineers im Fokus
07.11.25 Lage bleibt fragil
06.11.25 Julius Bär: 21.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp
06.11.25 Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
04.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Richemont, Geberit
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’974.31 19.37 BP9SUU
Short 13’215.46 13.98 BU9S6U
Short 13’724.19 8.85 B19SNU
SMI-Kurs: 12’465.39 10.11.2025 17:30:00
Long 11’962.62 19.84 SNLBQU
Long 11’690.01 13.82 SSTBSU
Long 11’209.46 8.98 SQZB6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
"Big Short" gegen KI-Boom: Michael Burry wettet gegen NVIDIA und Palantir
Börse feiert Rheinmetalls Weltraum-Plan: Aktien von RENK und HENSOLDT steigen im Sog mit
Roche-Aktie deutlich im Plus: Studienerfolg mit Multiple-Sklerose-Mittel Fenebrutinib erzielt
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
BYD-Aktie gewinnt an Interesse: Das steckt hinter dem Aufschwung beim Tesla-Konkurrenten
Barrick Mining-Aktie steigt: Mehr Umsatz und Gewinn in Q3
Shutdown-Ende in Sicht? SMI und DAX schlussendlich stärker -- US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Bystronic-Aktie legt zu: Schweizer Maschinenbauer kauft US-Geschäft von Coherent
TKMS-Aktie schwankt: Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT - Wer gewinnt das Rüstungsrennen?

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 45: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 45: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
22:31 ROUNDUP 2: Syriens Rehabilitation - Übergangspräsident im Weißen Haus
22:30 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Erholung wegen Hoffnung auf Shutdown-Ende
22:19 Aktien New York Schluss: Erholung wegen Hoffnung auf Shutdown-Ende
22:15 ROUNDUP: Syriens Rehabilitation - Übergangspräsident im Weißen Haus
21:50 Weber: Mercosur-EU-Deal wäre 'bestes Anti-Trump-Abkommen'
21:43 GNW-News: Kymeta ernennt den erfahrenen Verteidigungsmanager Manny Mora zum CEO, um die Innovation im Bereich mobiler Satellitenkommunikation für nationale S...
21:30 USA verlängern Lockerungen bei Sanktionen gegen Syrien
21:30 RATIONAL-Aktie: Bernstein hebt Ziel für Rational auf 1050 Euro - 'Outperform'
21:26 Salzgitter-Aktie: JPMorgan senkt Ziel für Salzgitter auf 27,90 Euro