Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’466 -0.3%  SPI 18’583 -0.2%  Dow 48’909 -1.2%  DAX 24’491 -0.5%  Euro 0.9167 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’926 -0.8%  Gold 4’776 -3.8%  Bitcoin 50’033 -12.1%  Dollar 0.7782 0.0%  Öl 67.3 -2.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Microsoft951692Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Logitech2575132Novartis1200526Amrize143013422ASML NV19531091Straumann117544866
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Musk mahnt Geduld bei Cybercab und Optimus an
Zinsunterschiede als Renditequelle: Chancen mit Carry Trades und Zertifikaten
ETF-Sparplan auflösen: Das müssen Anleger Schritt für Schritt beachten
Tesla treibt Dojo 3 voran: Neue Rolle im Konzern
Ausblick: Shell verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
06.02.2026 04:07:38

Asian Markets Track Wall Street Mostly Lower

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly lower on Friday, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, hurt by continued weakness in technology stocks which mirror their peers on the tech-heavy Nasdaq amid concerns about valuations and the impact of artificial intelligence. Uncertainty about geopolitical and trade conflicts is also weighing on market sentiment. Asian markets ended mostly lower on Thursday.

The Australian stock market is trading sharply lower on Friday, extending the losses in the previous session, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling well below the 8,750 level, with weakness across all segments led by technology and mining stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 159.40 points or 1.79 percent to 8,729.80, after hitting a low of 8,714.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 179.10 points or 1.96 percent to 8,975.80. Australian stocks closed notably lower on Thursday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto is edging down 0.4 percent, BHP Group is declining almost 3 percent, Fortescue is losing almost 1 percent and Mineral Resources is tumbling more than 4 percent.

Oil stocks are weak. Santos is slipping more than 1 percent, Woodside Energy is down almost 2 percent, Origin Energy is losing almost 1 percent and Beach energy is declining almost 4 percent. Among tech stocks, Afterpay-owner Block is declining almost 7 percent, WiseTech Global is slipping almost 5 percent, Zip is sliding almost 6 percent, Xero is losing more than 2 percent and Appen is tumbling almost 9 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are losing more than 1 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are edging down 0.1 percent each. Gold miners are weak. Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources are losing more than 2 percent each, while Newmont and Genesis Minerals are tumbling more than 6 percent each. Resolute Mining is down almost 2 percent.

In other news, shares in REA Group are tumbling more than 10 percent after its first-half financial results missed analysts' expectations.

Shares in Web Travel Group are plummeting almost 29 percent after the hotel room aggregator announced that the Special Delegation of the Balearic Islands of the Spanish Tax Agency has commenced an audit of its Spanish subsidiary.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.694 on Friday.

The Japanese market is notably higher on Friday after opening in the red, reversing some of the losses in the previous two sessions, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is falling below the 53,600 level, with a mixed performance across most sectors.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 54,073.52, up 255.48 points or 0.47 percent, after hitting a low of 52,950.15 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply lower on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining almost 2 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is down almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is edging down 0.1 percent, while Honda is gaining more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is gaining almost 1 percent, Screen Holdings is adding more than 1 percent and Tokyo Electron is advancing almost 3 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding almost 2 percent, Mizuho Financial is gaining more than 2 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging up 0.5 percent.

Among the major exporters, Sony is surging more than 5 percent, Canon is edging down 0.1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is gaining almost 2 percent and Panasonic is advancing more than 3 percent.

Among other major gainers, Ajinomoto is soaring more than 8 percent, Mitsubishi Motors is jumping almost 8 percent, Shimizu is surging more than 7 percent, Ricoh is advancing almost 7 percent, Omron is gaining more than 5 percent and Kanadevia is adding almost 4 percent, while NTN, BANDAI NAMCO and Taisei are up more than 3 percent each. Suzuki Motor, Hitachi, Renesas Electronics, Obayashi and IHI are gaining almost 3 percent each.

Conversely, Nikon is tumbling more than 9 percent, Kikkoman is sliding almost 8 percent, Minebea Mitsumi is slipping more than 7 percent and Sumitomo Metal Mining is declining more than 6 percent, while Sumitomo Pharma and BayCurrent are losing more than 5 percent each. Konica Minolta and FUJIFILM are down almost 5 percent each, while Nintendo and Chugai Pharmaceutical are losing more than 4 percent each. Dowa Holdings, CyberAgent and Shiseido are down almost 4 percent each. M3 is declining more than 3 percent.

In economic news, the average of household spending in Japan was down 2.9 percent on month in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 351,522 yen. That missed forecasts for a fall of 1.3 percent following the 6.2 percent jump in November.

On an annual basis, household spending slipped 2.6 percent - again shy of expectations for a dip of 0.5 percent following the 2.9 percent increase in the previous month. The average of monthly income per household stood at 1,207,545 yen, roughly unchanged from the previous year.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 156 yen-range on Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong and Indonesia are down 1.5 percent each, while Malaysia and Taiwan are down 0.1 percent each. Singapore and South Korea are down 0.6 and 1.3 percent, respectively. China is bucking the trend and is up 0.2 percent. New Zealand is closed for Waitangi Day.

On Wall Street, major U.S. stock indexes all moved sharply lower during trading on Thursday following the mixed performance seen in the previous session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq led the way lower, tumbling to its lowest closing level in over two months.

The major averages ended the day off their worst levels of the session but still firmly negative. The Nasdaq plunged 363.99 points or 1.6 percent to 22,540.59, the S&P 500 tumbled 84.32 points or 1.2 percent to 6,798.40 and the Dow slumped 592.58 points or 1.2 percent to 48,908.72.

The major European markets all also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index declined by 0.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil prices plunged on Thursday after weak U.S. jobs data increased demand concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery was down $1.87 or 2.87 percent at $63.27 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Alphabet A
✅ BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

05.02.26 Julius Bär: 19.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Barrick Mining Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Pan American Silver Corp
05.02.26 SMI setzt neue Bestmarke
05.02.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 05.02.2026
05.02.26 Rohstoffmärkte starten fulminant ins neue Jahr
05.02.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Italien – Die Welt blickt auf Mailand/Netflix – Showdown in Hollywood
03.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Logitech, Swiss Life, Swisscom
28.01.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie fällt dennoch: Milliardengewinn verzeichnet - Schätzungen deutlich übertroffen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Deutsche Bank Aktie News: Deutsche Bank legt am Mittwochvormittag zu
Infineon-Aktie gibt nach: Infineon erwartet auch 2027 starkes KI-Wachstum und investiert mehr
Bayer-Aktie auf Wachstumskurs? Analysten heben den Daumen
Clariant Aktie News: Clariant zieht am Mittag deutlich an
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Mittwochmittag im Plus
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Ex-CEO Buffett spricht Warnung aus - KI so riskant wie Atomwaffen
HENSOLDT-Aktie dennoch im Minus: KNDS-Aufträge erhalten - Rheinmetall; RENK & Co. im Blick
Partners Group-Aktie im Sinkflug: Software-Ängste verschrecken Anleger

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im Januar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Januar 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Januar 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
23:09 Machado: Neuwahlen in Venezuela binnen zehn Monaten möglich
22:52 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Schwach - Jobdaten, KI und Krypto verunsichern
22:38 Amazon plant Investitionen von 200 Milliarden Dollar - Kurs sackt ab
22:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Novo Nordisk auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 350 Kronen
22:18 Aktien New York Schluss: Schwach - Jobdaten und KI-Investitionen verunsichern
21:53 ROUNDUP/Bayer: Asundexian senkt Schlaganfallrisiko deutlich - JPM: Daten positiv
21:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Bayer auf 'Overweight'
21:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Vinci nach starken Jahreszahlen auf 'Outperform'
21:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Enel nach Zahlen auf 'Underperform'