(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly lower on Tuesday, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, as traders remained cautious and concerned over AI stock valuations and persistent global inflation risk. Traders looked ahead to Nvidia's results and Anthropic's expected listing for additional clues about the future of the AI trade. Uncertainty and stalemate in the Middle East is also weighing on market sentiment. Asian markets closed mixed on Monday.

The U.S.-Iran war, which began in late February, is now in its ninth month with no resolution at sight. Qatar's mediatory efforts, with the support from several Arab nations, have not yielded any productive results.

Meanwhile, taking the number of aircraft carriers in the Middle East to three, the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt has arrived, triggering concerns of fresh strikes on Iran.

The Australian stock market is sharply lower on Tuesday, extending the losses in the previous three sessions, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is falling to near the 8,900 level, with weakness across most sectors led by mining and financial stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 138.70 points or 1.53 percent to 8,906.00, after hitting a low of 8,897.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 143.50 points or 1.57 percent to 9,021.90. Australian stocks closed modestly lower on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is declining more than 3 percent, Fortescue is slipping almost 3 percent, Rio Tinto is losing more than 2 percent and Mineral Resources is tumbling almost 6 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Woodside Energy, Beach energy and Santos are declining almost 2 percent each, while Origin Energy is edging up 0.1 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block and Appen are edging down 0.2 to 0.5 percent each, while Zip is declining almost 3 percent. WiseTech Global and Xero are edging up 0.3 percent each.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Newmont and Northern Star Resources are losing more than 1 percent each, while Evolution Mining and Resolute Mining are slipping almost 2 percent each. Genesis Minerals is declining almost 3 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is edging down 0.2 percent, ANZ Banking is losing more than 1 percent, Westpac is down almost 1 percent and National Australia Bank is declining almost 2 percent.

In other news, shares in IPH Ltd. are plunging almost 15 percent on reporting downbeat financial results.

Shares in Mayne Pharma are skyrocketing 86 percent after Hungarian drugmaker Gedeon Richter announced an all-cash takeover offer to acquire the Australian pharmaceutical company for A$6.40 per share.

In economic news, the Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its November 2 meeting. At the meeting, the RBA raised its benchmark interest rate for the fifth time this year to bring inflation back to the target, hiking the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 4.85 percent, as widely expected. The bank has raised its key rate by 125 basis points so far this year.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.674 on Tuesday.

The Japanese stock market is trading significantly lower on Tuesday, extending the sharp losses in the previous session, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, with the Nikkei 225 falling to near the 58,950 level, with weakness in across most sectors led by automakers, exporters and financial stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 58,956.67, down 705.35 points or 1.18 percent, after hitting a low of 58,691.11 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply lower on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing almost 4 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is gaining almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is losing almost 2 percent and Toyota is down almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is declining more than 4 percent and Screen Holdings is losing more than 1 percent, while Tokyo Electron is edging up 0.4 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing almost 4 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial are declining almost 4 percent each.

The major exporters are mostly lower. Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are edging down 0.1 to 0.2 percent each, while Panasonic is declining more than 2 percent and Sony is losing more than 1 percent.

Among the other major losers, Taisei is tumbling almost 5 percent and Furukawa Electric is declining more than 4 percent, while Ebara, Japan Steel Works, Ibiden, Kioxia Holdings and Resonac Holdings are losing almost 4 percent each. Inpex and Kajima are down more than 3 percent each.

Conversely, Recruit Holdings is gaining almost 3 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 159 yen-range on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan are lower by between 1.2 and 1.5 percent each, while China, Singapore and Malaysia are down 0.7 percent each. New Zealand and Indonesia are up 0.1 and 0.7 percent, respectively.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a substantial move to the downside during trading on Monday extending the downward move seen over the two previous sessions. The major averages all moved sharply lower on the day, with the Nasdaq showing a particularly steep drop.

The major averages ended the day just off their lows of the session. The Nasdaq plunged 626.52 points or 2.5 percent to 24,509.76, the S&P 500 tumbled 145.08 points or 1.9 percent to 7,416.59 and the Dow slumped 739.38 points or 1.4 percent to 51,608.17.

The major European markets also moved to the downside over the course of the session. While the German DAX Index slid by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both dipped by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil prices plunged on Monday on reports that warn of excess supply in the fourth quarter. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $2.99 or 3.38 percent at $85.57 per barrel.