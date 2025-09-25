Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’979 -1.0%  SPI 16’651 -0.9%  Dow 46’121 -0.4%  DAX 23’667 0.2%  Euro 0.9336 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’465 -0.1%  Gold 3’736 -0.7%  Bitcoin 90’288 1.8%  Dollar 0.7950 0.0%  Öl 69.0 1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Winklevoss-Zwillinge bullish: Bitcoin-Kurs könnte auf 1 Million US-Dollar steigen
Amazon-Aktie mit Aufwärtspotenzial: Darum ist sie Morgan Stanleys Top Pick
Reddit-Aktie steigt: Analystenmeinungen und Zukunftsperspektiven
ETFs nicht gleich risikofrei: Was Anleger wissen müssen
Kuiper gegen Starlink: Hat Amazons Satellitenprojekt das Zeug, SpaceX einzuholen?
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
25.09.2025 05:01:38

Asian Markets Track Wall Street Lower

(RTTNews) - Asian markets are mostly lower in sluggish trading on Thursday, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, as traders remain cautious amid lingering uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates as they fretted about sticky US inflation and a slowing US job market. They also reacted to mixed messages from the US Fed officials on interest rates, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell striking a cautious tone. Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday.

Powell described equity prices as "fairly highly valued" following the recent run to record highs. He warned that cutting rates too aggressively could pose inflation risks to the economy. Several Fed officials, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated caution over further policy easing.

However, despite Powell's cautious stance on further monetary easing, traders continue to bet on two more rate cuts this year. According to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, investors are betting on a 94.1 chances of a 25 basis point interest rate cut at the Fed's October 28-29 meeting.

The Australian market is modestly higher in choppy trading on Thursday alternating across the unchanged line, recouping some of the losses in the previous session, despite the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is staying above the 8,750 level, with gains in energy stocks and a mixed performance across most other sectors.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 21.20 points or 0.24 percent to 8,785.70, after hitting a low of 8,737.90 and a high of 8,785.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 16.30 points or 0.18 percent to 9,073.90. Australian stocks ended significantly lower on Wednesday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto and BHP Group are advancing more than 3 percent each, while Mineral Resources is edging up 0.4 percent. Fortescue is edging down 0.2 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Beach energy is advancing almost 3 percent, Woodside Energy is adding more than 2 percent, Origin Energy is edging up 0.1 percent and Santos is gaining almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is gaining more than 1 percent and Appen is adding almost 3 percent, while WiseTech Global, Xero and Zip are edging down 0.1 to 0.5 percent each.

Among the big four banks, Westpac is gaining more than 1 percent, while National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking are edging up 0.4 to 0.5 percent each. Commonwealth Bank is losing almost 1 percent.

Among gold miners, Gold Road Resources is edging up 0.1 percent and Evolution Mining is gaining almost 1 percent, while Northern Star Resources is losing almost 1 percent and Resolute Mining is declining more than 1 percent. Newmont is flat.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.659 on Thursday.

The Japanese market is modestly higher in choppy trading on Thursday, extending the gains in the previous two sessions, despite the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving above the 45,700 level, with gains in automakers, exporters and financial stocks partially offset by weakness in index heavyweights and technology stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 45,719.71, up 89.40 points or 0.20 percent, after touching a high of 45,824.69 and a low of 45,503.31 earlier. Japanese shares ended modestly higher on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing almost 1 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging down 0.4 percent. Among automakers, Toyota and Honda are edging up 0.3 percent each.

In the tech space, Advantest is losing 1.5 percent and Screen Holdings is declining almost 2 percent, while Tokyo Electron is edging up 0.2 percent.

In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging up 0.1 percent.

Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric and Panasonic are edging up 0.1 to 0.4 percent each, while Sony is gaining almost 1 percent. Canon is edging down 0.3 percent.

Among other major losers, Sumitomo Pharma is losing almost 4 percent.

Conversely, Sumitomo Metal Mining is surging almost 7 percent and Mitsubishi Materials is advancing almost 5 percent, while Japan Exchange Group and Recruit Holdings are gaining more than 3 percent each. Dowa Holdings, JGC Holdings and Takashimaya are adding almost 3 percent each.

In economic news, the Bank of Japan will on Thursday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on July 30-31. At the meeting, the BoJ maintained its interest rate and lifted its inflation outlook citing the rise in food prices. The policy board unanimously decided to hold the uncollateralized overnight call rate to remain at around 0.5 percent. Previously, the bank had raised the benchmark rate to the current level from 0.25 percent in January.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 148 yen-range on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia are lower by between 0.1 and 0.5 percent each, while Indonesia is bucking the trend and is up 1.1 percent. South Korea and Taiwan are relatively flat.

On Wall Street, stocks saw further downside during trading on Wednesday after coming under pressure over the course of the previous session. The major averages showed a lack of direction early in the session but slid more firmly into negative territory as the day progressed.

The major averages finished the day off their worst levels but still moderately lower. The Dow slid 171.50 points or 0.4 percent at 46,121.28, the Nasdaq fell 75.62 points or 0.3 percent to 22,497.86 and the S&P 500 dipped 18.95 points or 0.3 percent to 6,637.97.

Meanwhile, the major European markets ended the day mixed. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index crept up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index increased by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil prices soared on Wednesday due to the increasing likelihood of Russian oil exports facing heavy U.S. sanctions. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was up $1.61 or 2.54 percent at $65.02 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Broadcom, Microsoft & Commerzbank mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Broadcom
✅ Microsoft
✅ Commerzbank

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Broadcom, Microsoft & Commerzbank mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

24.09.25 Logo WHS Aktien-Trading 4 Dummies - 3 Aktien. 2 Experten. 0 Langeweile (Compass, Macy´s & PACS)
24.09.25 Was steckt hinter der aktuellen Gold-Hausse?
24.09.25 Zurückhaltung bleibt Trumpf
24.09.25 3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Broadcom, Microsoft & Commerzbank mit François Bloch
24.09.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Seitwärts in der Schiebezone
23.09.25 Julius Bär: 10.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Apple Inc, QUALCOMM Inc, Micron Technology Inc
23.09.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amrize, Geberit, Sika
23.09.25 Marktüberblick: Autowerte unter Druck – Edelmetalle haussieren
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’519.83 18.63 SJXBGU
Short 12’738.41 13.97 UUOSMU
Short 13’218.57 8.90 JZUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’978.83 24.09.2025 17:31:05
Long 11’499.78 19.07 B74SQU
Long 11’235.76 13.43 B45S7U
Long 10’738.23 8.64 BD7SYU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX letztlich Plus -- US-Börsen schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Grün
BYD-Aktie schwächelt: So rüstet sich der Elektroautobauer gegen mögliche NVIDIA-Lieferstopps
Aktien von SoftBank und Oracle uneins: Fünf neue KI-Rechenzentren im Rahmen des Stargate-Projekts geplant
SAP und OpenAI wollen deutsche Verwaltung mit sicherer KI versorgen - Aktie zieht an
ETFs nicht gleich risikofrei: Was Anleger wissen müssen
Aktien von D-Wave und IonQ reagieren uneins auf neue US-Politikinitiativen
DroneShield-Aktie weiter im Aufwind: Aktivitäten auf dem US-Markt werden verstärkt
Gerresheimer-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Bafin untersucht Konzernabschluss auf Fehler in der Rechnungslegung
Eli Lilly baut neues Werk - Novo Nordisk-Aktie gerät stärker in den Konkurrenzkampf

Top-Rankings

KW 38: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 38: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 38: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}