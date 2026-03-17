Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’894 0.4%  SPI 17’938 0.3%  Dow 46’946 0.8%  DAX 23’564 0.5%  Euro 0.9061 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’739 0.4%  Gold 5’006 -0.3%  Bitcoin 58’876 2.5%  Dollar 0.7880 -0.3%  Öl 100.2 -3.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Helvetia Baloise46664220Siemens Energy56635536Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Bitcoin-Mining-Aktien im Aufwind? Warum die Energiekrise für die Aktien Riot Platforms, MARA und Co. zum Vorteil werden könnte
Deutsche Telekom im Fokus: Morgan Stanley listet seine fünf Top-Telekomwerte Europas
Aktien von Alphabet und Tesla im Fokus - Wie die Tech-Giganten gegen steigende Strompreise kämpfen
VanEck sieht Rot: Droht Bitcoin 2026 ein langwieriger Krypto-Winter?
Sattes Plus voraus? Bank of America traut Tesla-Aktie massives Kurspotenzial zu
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
17.03.2026 03:57:27

Asian Markets Track Wall Street Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Tuesday, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, amid a sharp pullback by the price of crude oil as market sentiment improved on hopes that more oil tankers could soon pass through the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump called on other countries to send naval escorts to protect vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Asian markets closed mixed on Monday.

Tehran has also reportedly allowed a limited number of ships from certain countries, including Pakistan, India, and Turkey, to transit the critical waterway.

The pullback by oil prices helped ease recent inflation concerns, although the US Fed is still widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged when it meets later in the week.

The Australian stock market is trading slightly higher on Tuesday, snapping a three-session losing streak, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving up to near the 8,600 level, with gains in mining and financial stocks nearly offset by weakness in energy and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 7.20 points or 0.08 percent to 8,590.60, after touching a high of 8,632.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 1.30 points or 0.02 percent to 8,794.70. Australian stocks closed modestly lower on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group and Mineral Resources are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue is edging up 0.5 percent and Rio Tinto is advancing more than 2 percent. Oil stocks are mostly lower. Woodside Energy is declining almost 1 percent, while Santos, Origin Energy and Beach energy are edging down 0.2 to 0.5 percent each.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is losing almost 2 percent and Zip is declining more than 3 percent, while WiseTech Global, Xero and Appen are down almost 1 percent each.

Gold miners are mostly higher. Evolution Mining is gaining more than 1 percent and Genesis Minerals is adding almost 1 percent, while Resolute Mining and Newmont are edging up 0.4 to 0.5 percent each. Northern Star resources is edging down 0.3 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac is gaining almost 1 percent, while Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are edging up 0.1 to 0.5 percent each.

In economic news, the Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates. The RBA is expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, to 4.10 percent from 3.85 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.708 on Tuesday.

The Japanese stock market is trading notably higher on Tuesday, snapping a three-session losing streak, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving above the 54,000 mark, with gains in financial stocks and a mixed performance in most other sectors.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 54,013.73, up 262.58 points or 0.49 percent, after touching a high of 54,388.43 earlier. Japanese shares ended slightly lower on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing more than 1 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging up 0.2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is edging down 0.3 percent, while Toyota is gaining almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is edging up 0.2 percent and Screen Holdings is gaining more than 2 percent, while Advantest is losing almost 2 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial, Mizuho Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are all gaining more than 1 percent.

The major exporters are mixed. Mitsubishi Electric and Panasonic are gaining almost 2 percent each, while Canon is losing more than 1 percent and Sony is declining more than 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is jumping almost 7 percent and Furukawa Electric is surging almost 6 percent, while GS Yuasa, Sumco, Mitsui & Co. and Daiichi Sankyo are advancing more than 4 percent each. Tokyo Electric Power, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Inpex are gaining more than 3 percent each, while Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Taisei, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Sumitomo Pharma, Renesas Electronics and Ibiden are adding almost 3 percent each.

Conversely, Furukawa Electric and Sumitomo Electric Industries are sliding almost 4 percent each, while Lasertec is declining more than 3 percent. Komatsu and Fujikura are losing almost 3 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 159-yen range on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea is up 2.6 percent, while Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Taiwan are higher by between 0.9 and 1.8 percent each. China is up 0.4 percent. New Zealand is bucking the trend and is down 0.2 percent.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Monday after moving notably lower over the past few sessions. The major averages all moved notably higher, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the way.

The major averages ended the day off their highs of the session but still sharply higher. The Nasdaq surged 268.82 points or 1.2 percent to 22,374.18, the S&P 500 jumped 67.19 points or 1.0 percent to 6,699.38 and the Dow advanced 387.94 points or 0.8 percent to 46,946.41

The major European markets all also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index rose by 0.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index increased by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil prices slipped Monday as the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz showed mild signs of easing. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery was down $5.38 or 5.45 percent at $93.33 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordniveau erreicht und notiert bereits seit mehreren Tagen über 5.000 US-Dollar. Doch profitieren davon auch die Minenaktien? Und ist es für Anleger sinnvoller, direkt Gold zu kaufen oder lieber in Unternehmen zu investieren, die Gold fördern?

Im Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer werfen wir einen Blick auf die wichtigsten Gold- und Silberproduzenten sowie auf spannende Unternehmen rund um die Rohstoffbranche.

Diese Themen besprechen wir im Video:
• Warum der Goldpreis aktuell so stark gestiegen ist
• Die grössten Goldminen der Welt – Newmont und Barrick im Fokus
• Minenaktien vs. physisches Gold – was ist langfristig sinnvoller?
• Welche Risiken Minenbetreiber haben (Politik, Umweltauflagen, hohe Investitionen)
• Chancen bei Royalty- und Streaming-Unternehmen wie Franco-Nevada oder Wheaton Precious Metals
• Warum Kupfer, Stahl und andere Rohstoffe durch Infrastruktur und Digitalisierung immer wichtiger werden
• Welche Branchen zusätzlich profitieren – z.B. Baumaschinenhersteller wie Caterpillar

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

16.03.26 UniCredit greift nach der Commerzbank
16.03.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Geldpolitik in Serie
16.03.26 SMI verlangsamt Talfahrt
16.03.26 Marktüberblick: Versorgeraktien im Rallymodus
13.03.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 22.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Broadcom, Nvidia
12.03.26 Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.03.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf ABB Ltd, Holcim Ltd, Schneider Electric SE
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’426.11 19.16 BDASDU
Short 13’679.77 13.81 SHRB5U
Short 14’190.26 8.92 S7LBMU
SMI-Kurs: 12’894.15 16.03.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’343.70 19.60 S9VBDU
Long 12’079.41 13.96 SXMBOU
Long 11’550.50 8.92 SKCBQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Idorsia-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Chefin Gupta tritt zurück - Clozel wird Interims-CEO
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Start der GTC-Konferenz - Erwartungen an Jensen Huang
BYD-Aktie beflügelt: Absatzprognosen und Durchbruch bei der Batterietechnologie erfreuen Anleger
Rüstungstitel im Aufwind: Darum steigen die Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT
Offizielles Angebot: UniCredit will Commerzbank-Aktien übernehmen - Coba sieht keine Gesprächsgrundlage
Kryptomarkt erholt sich: Bitcoin und Co. im Plus
SMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich leicht im Minus
Nebius-Aktie setzt Rally fort: Nach NVIDIA-Deal folgt Kooperation mit weiterem Techriesen
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia am Montagvormittag massiv unter Druck
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Montagabend höher

Top-Rankings

KW 11: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 11: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 11: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.