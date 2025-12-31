Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
31.12.2025 04:37:41

Asian Markets Subdued In Lackluster Trading

(RTTNews) - With several markets in the Asia-Pacific region closed for New Year's Eve, stocks moved in a tight band in lackluster session on Wednesday.

Markets in South Korea, Japan and Thailand are closed on account of New Year's Eve. Markets in Australia and New Zeland closed early today. Hong Kong will also shut early.

In the Australian market, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 ended the shortened trading session with a marginal loss of 2.80 points or 0.03% at 8,714.30. The broader All Ordinaries index edged down 3.60 points or 0.04% to 9,018.80.

Chinese stocks turned in a mixed performance this morning. The Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.55 points at 3,963.57 a few minutes before the end of the morning session.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China showed China's NBS Composite PMI Output Index edged up to 50.7 in December from 49.7 in the previous month, marking the highest reading since June.

The NBS Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly rose to 50.1 in December, surpassing both November's reading and expectations of 49.2.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 245.60 points or 0.95% at 25,609 a little while ago. The Hong Market will close early today.

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Dienstagvormittag im Plus
Deutsche Bank-Aktie dennoch fester: Erneute Störung des Onlinebankings
Meta-Aktie fester: Milliarden-Zukauf von Manus - KI-Sprung voraus?
SAP SE Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Dienstagmittag vermehrt von SAP SE
Tesla-Aktie als Top-Pick für 2026: Warum die Deutsche Bank weiter optimistisch ist
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Kaum verändert - Gold und Silber brechen ein
Aktien von Novo Nordisk und Eli Lilly im Blick: Preissenkungen für Abnehmmedikamente in China
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall zeigt sich am Dienstagmittag fester
Nestlé-Aktie stabil: Herta-Anteile vollständig an Casa Tarradellas verkauft
Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Minus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
05:34 Presseschau: 'Frankenpost' zu Schwarzarbeit bei Haushaltshilfen
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Badische Zeitung' zum Jahreswechsel
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Lausitzer Rundschau' zu Venezuela
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Märkische Oderzeitung' zu Feuerwerk
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Nürnberger Nachrichten' zu den Jahren 2025 und 2026
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Augsburger Allgemeine' zum Ukraine-Krieg
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
00:19 Merz wirbt für 'Moment des Aufbruchs' 2026
00:04 Merz wirbt für Zuversicht und wichtige Reformen
22:29 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Etwas schwächer am vorletzten Handelstag 2025