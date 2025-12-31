|
Asian Markets Subdued In Lackluster Trading
(RTTNews) - With several markets in the Asia-Pacific region closed for New Year's Eve, stocks moved in a tight band in lackluster session on Wednesday.
Markets in South Korea, Japan and Thailand are closed on account of New Year's Eve. Markets in Australia and New Zeland closed early today. Hong Kong will also shut early.
In the Australian market, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 ended the shortened trading session with a marginal loss of 2.80 points or 0.03% at 8,714.30. The broader All Ordinaries index edged down 3.60 points or 0.04% to 9,018.80.
Chinese stocks turned in a mixed performance this morning. The Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.55 points at 3,963.57 a few minutes before the end of the morning session.
Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China showed China's NBS Composite PMI Output Index edged up to 50.7 in December from 49.7 in the previous month, marking the highest reading since June.
The NBS Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly rose to 50.1 in December, surpassing both November's reading and expectations of 49.2.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 245.60 points or 0.95% at 25,609 a little while ago. The Hong Market will close early today.
Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr
Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?
David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.
Im Video geht es um:
📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?
Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.
