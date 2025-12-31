Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Fünf Milliarden Dollar für Intel: NVIDIAs Einstieg treibt die Intel-Aktie weiter an
ETF oder Aktienfonds? In 6 Schritten zur richtigen Anlage-Entscheidung
4. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Saxo Bank warnt: Quantencomputer könnten 2026 Krypto-Markt zum Einsturz bringen
Allianz Global Investors Ausblick 2026: Chancen für Anleihenanleger im Fokus
31.12.2025 11:14:57

Asian Markets Close On A Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Major stock markets in Asia closed on a mixed note on Wednesday amidst shortened trading hours, holidays and thin trading volume. Most Asian markets were on track to end the year with strong gains fueled by AI boom. Equity markets in Japan and South Korea are closed for a holiday.

China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.09 percent to close at 3,968.84. The day's trading ranged between 3,955.49 and 3,977.54. The Shenzhen Component Index closed at 13,525.02, shedding 0.58 percent from the previous close of 13,604.07.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange slipped 224 points or 0.87 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 25,606.37. The day's trading range was between a high of 25,791.50 and a low of 25,522.00.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,714.30, slipping 3 points or 0.03 percent from the previous close of 8,717.10. The day's trading range was between 8,679.80 and 8,732.20.

Silex Systems rebounded 3.9 percent. IDP Education, Digico Infrastructure REIT, Paladin Energy, Nickel Industries, all gained more than 2 percent.

Telix Pharmaceuticals topped losses with a decline of 3.6 percent. Deterra Royal Ties, Mesoblast, Iluka Resources, all followed with losses of more than 2 percent.

The NZX 50 of the New Zealand Stock Exchange closed trading on a flat note at 13,548.42. The day's trading ranged between 13,522.12 and 13,590.70.

KMD Brands topped gains with a surge of 3.6 percent. Investore Property, Westpac Banking Corp, Summerset Group Holdings, all rallied more than 1 percent.

Infratil led losses with a decline of 2.4 percent. NZX as well as Vital Healthcare Property Trust declined more than 1 percent.

Wall Street had closed on a negative note on Tuesday as concerns over AI valuations of major tech companies eclipsed expectations surrounding further easing by the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.20 percent to finish trading at 48,367.06. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also dropped 0.24 percent to close trading at 23,419.08.

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in Q4 2025
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im Dezember 2025
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
