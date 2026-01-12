Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.01.2026 09:44:21

Asian Markets Buoyed By Chinese AI Rally

(RTTNews) - Major stock markets in Asia closed on a positive note on Monday as a rally in Chinese AI stocks boosted sentiment. The global geopolitical situation as well as the escalation in tensions between the White House and the Federal Reserve limited gains. Equity markets in Japan are closed for a holiday.

China's Shanghai Composite Index rallied 1.1 percent from the previous close of 4,120.43 to finish trading at 4,165.29. The day's trading ranged between 4,119.88 and 4,168.36. The Shenzhen Component Index closed at 14,366.91, adding 247 points or 1.75 percent from the previous close of 14,120.15.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange gained 377 points or 1.44 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 26,608.48. The day's trading range was between a high of 26,608.48 and a low of 26,187.76.

Korean Stock Exchange's Kospi Index gained 38 points or 0.84 percent from the previous close of 4,586.32 to close trading at 4,624.79. The day's trading range was between 4,567.55 and 4,652.54.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,759.40, gaining 42 points or 0.48 percent from the previous close of 8,717.80. The day's trading range was between 8,717.80 and 8,785.90.

Light & Wonder jumped almost 18 percent following announcement of settlement of pending litigation with Aristocrat Leisure. Catapult Sports as well as Ramelius Resources rallied more than 6 percent. Newmont Corp and Pantoro Gold, both gained more than 5 percent.

Mesoblast topped losses with a decline of 7.2 percent. Super Retail Group declined 5.3 percent. DroneShield lost 4.2 percent. Insurance Australia Group lost 3.6 percent followed by BHP Group that lost 2.5 percent.

The NZX 50 of the New Zealand Stock Exchange edged down 13 points or 0.09 percent to close trading at 13,683.29. The day's trading ranged between 13,649.21 and 13,727.

Pacific Edge topped gains with a surge of 3.4 percent followed by Sanford that gained 2.5 percent. Serko, KMD Brands, Heartland Group, all rallied more than 1 percent. EROAD led losses with a decline of 2.4 percent. Goodman Property Trust, Meridian Energy, Sky Network Television, Vista, all followed with losses of more than 1 percent.

Wall Street had closed on a positive note on Friday as investors reacted to the month labor market data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.48 percent to finish trading at 49,504.07. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.81 percent to close trading at 23,671.35.

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Lam Research
NEU✅ Safran SA
NEU✅ HSBC Holdings

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Quanta Services Inc
❌ AENA
❌ Trane Technologies

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Inside Trading & Investment

