Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’598 -0.3%  SPI 17’319 -0.4%  Dow 46’590 -1.2%  DAX 23’591 -1.2%  Euro 0.9227 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’641 -0.9%  Gold 4’046 -0.8%  Bitcoin 73’367 -2.2%  Dollar 0.7961 0.3%  Öl 64.0 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Amrize143013422Lonza1384101Swiss Re12688156Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
Short-Positionen gegen den Boom: Deutsche Bank wappnet sich wohl gegen die KI-Blase
Soros setzt neu auf: Diese Veränderungen nahm der Starinvestor im dritten Quartal 2025 vor
Bitcoin-Warnung: Experte sieht drastische Folgen
Die Top-US-Aktien der UBS: Ein Blick in das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
Musks nächste Sensation: Tesla-Roboter sollen Armut beseitigen - Aktie im Fokus
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
18.11.2025 04:12:21

Asian Markets A Sea Of Red

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are a sea of red on Tuesday, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, amid ongoing concerns about the market valuation, especially among technology shares, and the diminishing prospects of an interest rate cut by the US Fed next month. The US dollar also strengthened against major currencies in the region. Asian markets closed mixed on Monday.

With US government agencies back to business, markets are anticipating many pending and upcoming economic releases to get a glimpse on the state of economy and for clues on which way the Fed will decide on interest rates.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating only a 55.1 percent chance the Fed will leave rates unchanged next month and a 44.9 percent chance of another quarter point rate cut.

The Australian stock market is trading sharply lower on Tuesday, reversing the slight gains in the previous session, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling to near 8,500 level, with weakness across most sectors led by mining and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 133.00 points or 1.54 percent to 8,503.40, after hitting a low of 8,503.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 138.80 points or 1.56 percent to 8,776.90. Australian stocks closed slightly higher on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is declining more than 3 percent, Fortescue is down almost 2 percent and Rio Tinto is losing more than 2 percent, while Mineral Resources is slipping more than 1 percent. Oil stocks are mostly lower. Woodside Energy and Origin Energy are declining almost 2 percent each, while Santos and Beach energy are losing more than 1 percent each.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is losing almost 3 percent, Zip is tumbling almost 5 percent, Appen is down more than 2 percent, WiseTech Global is sliding more than 5 percent and Xero is slipping almost 4 percent.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Northern Star resources and Evolution Mining are losing almost 3 percent each, while Genesis Minerals is declining more than 2 percent, Newmont is slipping almost 2 percent and Resolute Mining is edging down 0.5 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are declining almost 2 percent each, while Westpac is losing more than 2 percent and ANZ Banking is down almost 1 percent.

In other news, shares in James Hardie are advancing more than 7 percent after upgraded its full-year sales and earnings guidance after posting upbeat second-quarter results.

Shares in Plenti Group are surging more than 7 percent after posting a sharp jump in first-half profit as loan originations hit fresh records across all divisions.

Shares in TechnologyOne are tumbling more than 17 percent following its full-year results, despite announcing a special dividend of 10 cents and a profit rise of 17 percent.

In economic news, members of the Reserve Bank of Australia's Monetary Policy Board felt that the country's economic growth was expected to slow in the second half of 2025, minutes from the central bank's November 4 monetary policy meeting revealed on Tuesday.

At the meeting, the RBA held its cash rate at 3.60 percent, as widely expected. The bank had reduced the rate by 25 basis points each in August, May and February. The current 3.60 percent is the lowest since March 2023 as board members observed that some inflationary pressure may remain in the economy.

The minutes showed that consumer prices climbed more than expected in the September quarter, while monetary policy may need to be adjusted to the downside if the labor market were to weaken further. The members agreed that GDP was fluid and could come in stronger or weaker than expected; they also noted the shift in the composition of growth from public to private demand.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.649 on Tuesday.

The Japanese stock market is trading sharply lower on Tuesday, extending the losses in the previous two sessions, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is tumbling nearly 2 percent to fall well below the 49,450 level, with weakness across all sectors led by exporters and technology stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 49,432.56, down 891.35 points or 1.77 percent, after hitting a low of 49,107.31 earlier. Japanese shares ended slightly lower on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is tumbling more than 5 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging down 0.2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is edging down 0.5 percent and Toyota is losing more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is declining almost 4 percent, Screen Holdings is down more than 2 percent and Advantest is losing almost 3 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining almost 2 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down more than 2 percent and Mizuho Financial is losing almost 3 percent.

The major exporters are mostly lower. Panasonic and Sony are losing almost 2 percent each, while Canon is down more than 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is tumbling more than 3 percent.

Among the other major losers, Fujikura, Sumitomo Electric Industries and Furukawa Electric are jumping more than 6 percent each, while Ibiden and M3 are surging almost 6 percent each. BayCurrent, Resonac Holdings and SHIFT are advancing more than 5 percent each, while Lasertec, Japan Steel Works, IHI, Sumco and Yaskawa Electric are gaining more than 4 percent each. Taiyo Yuden is adding almost 4 percent.

Conversely, JGC Holdings is gaining almost 4 percent and East Japan Railway is advancing almost 3 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 155-yen range on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea and Taiwan are down 1.8 and 1.1 percent, respectively. New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia are lower by between 0.1 and 0.9 percent each.

On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading day on Monday after showing a lack of direction early in the session. The major averages all showed notable moves to the downside, falling to their lowest closing levels in a month.

The major averages climbed off their lows going into the end of the day but remained firmly negative. The Dow tumbled 557.24 points or 1.2 percent to 46,590.24, the Nasdaq slid 192.51 points or 0.8 percent to 22,708.07 and the S&P 500 slumped 61.70 points or 0.9 percent to 6,672.41.

The major European markets all also moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index slumped 1.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slipped by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Tuesday as long-term oversupply concerns of a supply-demand mismatch continue to linger. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery dipped $0.09 or 0.13 percent at $60.01 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ETFs statt Sparkonto: Warum Nicht-Investieren Geld kostet: ETF-Panel für Einsteiger & Fortgeschritten | Börsentag Zürich

ETF-Sparpläne boomen – aber wie fängst du richtig an und welche Produkte passen wirklich zu dir? Im ETF-Panel vom Börsentag 2025 in Zürich diskutieren Experten über alles, was du zu ETFs in der Schweiz wissen musst: von den Grundlagen bis zu aktiven ETFs, Themen-ETFs und den versteckten Kosten bei Brokern.

Du erfährst:
🔸Was ein ETF ist, warum er so transparent und günstig ist und wie du mit Sparplänen schon mit kleinen Beträgen (z.B. 50 CHF) Vermögen aufbauen kannst.
🔸Wie du dein ETF-Portfolio aufbaust: MSCI World vs. All Country, Emerging Markets, Themen-ETFs wie AI, Klima oder Gesundheit – und wann „Pfeffer im Depot“ Sinn macht.
🔸Warum „Time in the market“ wichtiger ist als Market Timing und wieso Finanzbildung und einfache Erklärungen für Einsteiger so entscheidend sind.
🔸Wie du Kosten wirklich vergleichst: TER, Courtage, FX-Gebühren, Stempelsteuer & Co. – und worauf du bei Schweizer Brokern und ETF-Anbietern achten solltest.
🔸Ob aktive ETFs eine echte Chance auf Mehrertrag bieten oder nur ein teurer Trend sind – inklusive ehrlicher Einschätzungen der Anbieter.
🔸Wenn du in der Schweiz lebst, ETF-Sparpläne nutzen willst und Schritt für Schritt Vermögen für Rente, Eigenheim oder dein Traumauto aufbauen möchtest, ist dieses Panel dein perfekter Einstieg

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Bloggerlounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

ETFs statt Sparkonto: Warum Nicht-Investieren Geld kostet: ETF-Panel für Einsteiger & Fortgeschritten | Börsentag Zürich

Inside Trading & Investment

17.11.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Lichtet sich der Nebel?
17.11.25 Zoll-Deal nicht nur positiv
17.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy haussiert nach Zahlen
14.11.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Nvidia, Oracle
14.11.25 ETFs statt Sparkonto: Warum Nicht-Investieren Geld kostet: ETF-Panel für Einsteiger & Fortgeschritten | Börsentag Zürich
13.11.25 Julius Bär: 11.60% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
12.11.25 Holcim - Milliardenübernahme nicht genug, weitere Zukäufe geplant
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’129.08 19.44 S5MBPU
Short 13’401.24 13.73 S0IB1U
Short 13’876.58 8.99 U5VSUU
SMI-Kurs: 12’597.82 17.11.2025 17:31:20
Long 12’093.89 19.74 SPMB5U
Long 11’817.07 13.88 SG1BPU
Long 11’294.22 8.84 B1PS3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones gibt nachmittags nach
Goldprognose: Saxo Bank erwartet erneute Goldpreis-Rally 2026
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Nachmittag gesucht
Siemens Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Mittag vermehrt von Siemens
Siemens Healthineers-Aktie rutscht ab: Keine Bestandsgarantie für Labordiagnostik
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall gewinnt am Montagmittag
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 46: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Geely-Aktie verliert trotzdem: Tesla-Konkurrent Geely verzeichnet klares Gewinnwachstum
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall präsentiert sich am Vormittag fester
Diageo senkt Prognose mit Verweis auf niedrigeren China-Absatz

Top-Rankings

Die Top-US-Aktien der UBS: Ein Blick in das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
Im Rahmen der jüngsten 13F-Einreichung hat die UBS kürzlich ihre Beteiligungen an US-Aktien offe ...
Bildquelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Soros setzt neu auf: Diese Veränderungen nahm der Starinvestor im dritten Quartal 2025 vor
Im 3. Quartal 2025 nahm Starinvestor George Soros zahlreiche Änderungen an seinem Depot vor. Ein ...
Bildquelle: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Buffett stockt Alphabet-Aktien auf: Massive Umschichtungen im Berkshire-Portfolio in Q3 2025
Im dritten Quartal 2025 gab es im Portfolio von Warren Buffetts Investmentgesellschaft Berkshire ...
Bildquelle: istockphoto / EdStock
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:19 UN-Sicherheitsrat sichert Gaza-Friedensplan ab
22:46 Torrausch gegen Slowakei: Spektakel bringt WM-Ticket
22:41 SPORT: Deutschland für Fußball-WM 2026 qualifiziert
22:19 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Siemens Healthineers auf 'Overweight'
22:18 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow & Co starten schwach in die Woche
22:16 Länder-Tarifgemeinschaft: Lohnforderungen 'völlig überzogen'
22:14 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow & Co starten schwach in die Woche
22:12 ROUNDUP: Trump will Saudi-Arabien F-35-Kampfjets verkaufen
21:43 Trump will Saudi-Arabien F-35-Kampfjets verkaufen
21:20 Wadephul trifft serbischen Präsidenten Vucic in Belgrad