ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 5 MARCH 2020 AT 4.15 P.M. EET



Asiakastieto Group’s Annual Report 2019 and Remuneration Policy published

Asiakastieto Group Plc has today published its Annual Report 2019. The Annual Report consists of the Business overview, Board of Directors’ Report including Report on non-financial information, Financial Statements with notes, Auditor’s Report and Corporate Governance Statement. The Annual Report is published in Finnish and English.

Asiakastieto has also published the Remuneration Statement and Remuneration Policy for the governing bodies, which will be presented in the Annual General Meeting on 27 March 2020. The Remuneration Statement and Remuneration Policy are published in Finnish and English.

The Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement, Remuneration Statement and Remuneration Policy are attached to this release and also available on Asiakastieto’s investor pages at https://investors.asiakastieto.fi/

Asiakastieto Group’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday 27 March 2020 in Helsinki. Information about the AGM and registration on Asiakastieto’s investor pages.

