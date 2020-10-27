Asia Trading Summit: One of the world's largest+ global forex and CFD brokers, Pepperstone moves its events online, partners with APAC influencers.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepperstone , built on an uncompromising level of service for all its clients and underpinned by some of the best prices and execution speeds in the industry, has partnered with several Asia Pacific influencers to deliver an online trading summit for Mandarin and English traders during the pandemic.

Pepperstone, an award-winning global FX and CFD broker , has partnered with popular Asian trading experts to deliver APAC-centric content to its clients. This week, the broker is running the Asia Trading Summit, a two-day event featuring some of Asia's top trading and financial YouTube influencers with a very relevant theme - the US Election.

The lineup includes Dan Lok, Adam Khoo, Mr Market, Jackie Fung, Karen Foo and Binnie Ong, and will cover topics around the US Election, profitability and risk management when trading during volatility. The event will also be translated live into Mandarin for Chinese speaking attendees.

Pepperstone is a global leader in the online forex trading industry, offering over 180 tradable instruments via its MT4, MT5 and cTrader platforms to more than 89,000 clients worldwide. APAC is one of its biggest growth areas, and one the broker normally services face to face.

APAC Regional Lead, Susan Fu said, "Being in front of our clients is so important. With travel restrictions during the pandemic, we had to innovate. Being able to provide this experience using technology and real time translations helps us deliver an intimate and powerful experience to our valued clients in APAC.

Miss Fu goes on to say, "We're proud to be able to count on these speakers to present to our audience. They're all popular and certainly add variety and insight to our content."

The event, which coincides with Pepperstone's 10th year of operations, is part of the forex broker's global strategy to provide traders around the world with engaging education and thought-provoking analysis to help generate conversation around trading strategy and risk management.

Miss Fu said, "We are passionate about empowering our traders in Asia Pacific with all the tools, expert market insight and client service they need to succeed on their trading journey. Partnering with these speakers helps us deliver variety, interest and motivation that's so important to our APAC clients"

The Asia Trading Summit runs for two days from 28 - 29 October.

About Pepperstone

Pepperstone is a broker built on an uncompromising level of service for all its clients, underpinned by some of the best prices and execution speeds in the industry. Pepperstone is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA),Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), The Capital Markets Authority of Kenya (CMA).

