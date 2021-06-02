"Asia SPAC Management Bootcamp" to Bring Together SPAC Sponsors and Investors with VC-Funded Companies July 15th, 2021

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker McKenzie and Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP (MBP) announced that they would be co-hosting a virtual conference, the "Asia SPAC Management Bootcamp," on July 15th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Hong Kong time (July 14th from 9 p.m. to July 15th at 5 a.m.New York time.) The virtual conference is intended for the senior management of VC- and PE-funded private companies, SPAC sponsors, PIPE funds, investment banks, and SPAC advisors.

The morning session will feature a series of educational panels hosted by MBP on topics of intense interest to Asian companies consider going public via a SPAC merger, to Asia-based venture and private equity funds seeking alternative exits for their portfolio companies, and to Asian financial teams considering launching one or more SPAC IPOs.

The panels include:

A Guide for SPAC Sponsors: How to Launch a Successful SPAC IPO

How to Launch a Successful SPAC IPO Getting SPAC-ready: What You Must Do Now to Pursue a SPAC Merger

What You Must Do Now to Pursue a SPAC Merger The PIPE Market: Validating Your Investment Story with Institutional Capital

Validating Your Investment Story with Institutional Capital The Short Side: How to Avoid Becoming Subject of an Activist Short Campaign

How to Avoid Becoming Subject of an Activist Short Campaign SPACs for the Long Run: Outlook for SPACs from Southeast Asia , India , and Beyond

All panels will be conducted in English with simultaneous translation in Chinese.

The panels will run from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.Hong Kong time.

"SPACs have captured the imagination of many management teams from China and Southeast Asia in 2021, given the enormous sums of capital that need to be deployed and the accelerated timeline to achieve public status," said MBP Co-Managing Partner Drew Bernstein.

"However, private companies that fail to invest the time and resources in advance to become SPAC-merger-ready may be passed over even if they have an attractive business model. Issues including the quality of accounting and internal controls and management's ability to provide accurate business forecasts will determine the success of these deals and depth of investor appetite to participate in both IPOs and PIPE transactions in the future."

Virtual Breakout Rooms for Companies

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., private companies considering a SPAC merger can also attend a series of virtual breakout rooms hosted by Baker McKenzie to meet with SPAC sponsors seeking merger targets, leading investment banks active with SPACs, and investment funds active in SPAC-related PIPE investments.

These informational meetings will provide management with an invaluable opportunity to meet with leading experts in securities law, audit, financial statement preparation, investor relations and capital markets consulting, offshore entities, tax strategy, and D&O insurance.

"The SPAC merger presents a more complicated lifecycle and capital structure than the traditional IPO, making it essential that management teams be fully informed and supported by advisors who are in the midst of deal flow and informed about changing regulations," said Perrie Weiner, Partner at Baker McKenzie. "Given that some innovative companies in Asia may be operating from a lower baseline of understanding the rapid evolution of the SPAC program, we think this will be an extremely valuable exchange of ideas."

Sponsors for the event include Albeck, AIG, AUM Media, Houlihan Lokey, and VentureCap Insights.

Registration for the event will open on June 21st.

SPAC Sponsors, investment banks, PIPE funds, and others who are interested in hosting virtual breakout rooms should contact Crocker Coulson of AUM Media Inc at crocker.coulson@aummedia.org or (646) 652-7185.

Private companies that have obtained VC and private equity funding based in Greater China, Southeast Asia, or India can also pre-register for the event by contacting Crocker Coulson of AUM Media Inc at crocker.coulson@aummedia.org.

About Baker McKenzie

Our clients are navigating an increasingly complex and quickly evolving transactional landscape. To do so successfully requires deep sector and market expertise, agility and efficient approaches to capture business opportunities while minimizing risk. Whether a corporate, investor, financial institution or other stakeholder, Baker McKenzie's transactional lawyers are here to advise on complex legal and commercial issues across: M&A and PE, banking and finance, capital markets, corporate finance, funds, restructuring, projects and natural resources, to maximize deal certainty and secure the intended value of transactions. For more information, visit www.bakermckenzie.com.

About MBP

Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP (MBP) offers specialized audit and advisory services to support SPAC sponsors and SPAC targets in Asia. MBP and our parent company, Marcum LLP, have been involved in more SPAC transactions than any other audit firm, and we are the only audit firm to have a dedicated SPAC team. MBP performs all audits for Marcum in Greater China, and MBP is a top-five auditor for Chinese companies listed in the U.S.

Our dedicated SPAC team has worked with SPAC sponsors, underwriters, and targets. We draw on wide-ranging experience with the initial public offerings and subsequent business transactions consummated by such companies. MBP has designed our audit platform to deliver the technical expertise, efficiency, and urgency required by SPAC IPOs. And we can provide high-quality, PCAOB-compliant audits for private Asian companies that are contemplating entering a SPAC merger. Learn more at www.marcumbp.com

