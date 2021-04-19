 Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Turbine Markets, 2020-2025 - Adoption of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) Influencing Power Producers to Choose Renewable Energy | 19.04.21 | finanzen.ch
Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Turbine Markets, 2020-2025 - Adoption of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) Influencing Power Producers to Choose Renewable Energy

DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Turbine Market, Forecast to 2025 - Growth Impelled by Innovations in Turbine Capacity & Regulations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study offers market size forecasts for each country, the country's preferences and its challenges, and strategic information on what OEMs should invest in and develop.

This study outlines the general outlook for the offshore wind turbine market until 2025; analysis segments, how government plans and regulations drive the market, how geopolitical chaos restrain growth, how competitive intensity is dynamic and is both disrupted and driven by technology, including the transformative Mega Trends across the Asia-Pacific, and the country-level market trend.

The research concludes that the biggest challenge to the market is the lack of commissioning projects in a timely manner. Asia-Pacific can lose projects valued hundreds of billions of dollars, regardless of the market drivers, trends, government plans, or market demands. Executing and commissioning projects have become a far more valuable aspect than mere planning and proposing projects.

The research has identified the following market drivers and restraints:

Market Drivers

  • Government regulations and national project plans driving offshore wind turbine installations
  • Growing power demand pushing for offshore wind power supply
  • Adoption of power purchase agreements (PPAs) influencing power producers to choose renewable energy
  • Price drop in wind turbine prices powering demand

    • Market Restraints

  • Low affordability and lack of strong supply chain slowing down market adoption
  • Slow adoption of clean energy resources in developing countries hindering offshore wind market growth
  • COVID-19 causing project installation delays

    • Key Topics Covered:

    1. Strategic Imperatives

    • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
    • The Strategic Imperative
    • Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Offshore Wind Turbine Market
    • Growth Opportunities Fueling the Growth Pipeline Engine

    2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Offshore Wind Turbine Market

    • Offshore Wind Turbine Market - Scope of Analysis
    • Offshore Wind Turbine Market Segmentation
    • Key Competitors for Offshore Wind Turbine Market
    • Key Growth Metrics for Offshore Wind Turbine Market
    • Distribution Channels for Offshore Wind Turbine Market
    • Growth Drivers for Offshore Wind Turbine Market
    • Growth Driver Analysis for Offshore Wind Turbine Market
    • Growth Restraints for Offshore Wind Turbine Market
    • Growth Restraint Analysis for Offshore Wind Turbine Market
    • Forecast Assumptions, Offshore Wind Turbine Market
    • Revenue and Installed Capacity Forecast, Offshore Wind Turbine Market
    • Installed Capacity Forecast by Country, Offshore Wind Turbine Market
    • Revenue Forecast by Product Segment, Offshore Wind Turbine Market
    • Revenue Forecast by Country, Offshore Wind Turbine Market
    • Revenue Forecast Analysis, Offshore Wind Turbine Market
    • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country, Offshore Wind Turbine Market
    • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Offshore Wind Turbine Market
    • Competitive Environment, Offshore Wind Turbine Market
    • Revenue Share, Offshore Wind Turbine Market
    • Revenue Share Analysis, Offshore Wind Turbine Market

    3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Wind Turbines of Capacity Less Than or Equal to 3 MW

    • Key Growth Metrics for Wind Turbines of Capacity Less Than or Equal to 3 MW
    • Revenue and Installed Capacity Forecast, Wind Turbines of Capacity Less Than or Equal to 3 MW
    • Revenue Forecast by Country, Wind Turbines of Capacity Less Than or Equal to 3 MW
    • Installed Capacity Forecast by Country, Wind Turbines of Capacity Less Than or Equal to 3 MW
    • Revenue and Installed Capacity Forecast Analysis, Wind Turbines of Capacity Less Than or Equal to 3 MW

    4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Wind Turbines of Capacity More Than 3 MW

    • Key Growth Metrics for Wind Turbines of Capacity More Than 3 MW
    • Revenue and Installed Capacity Forecast, Wind Turbines of Capacity More Than 3 MW
    • Revenue Forecast by Country, Wind Turbines of Capacity More Than 3 MW
    • Installed Capacity Forecast by Country, Wind Turbines of Capacity More Than 3 MW
    • Revenue and Installed Capacity Forecast Analysis, Wind Turbines of Capacity More Than 3 MW

    5. Growth Opportunity Universe, Offshore Wind Turbine Market

    • Growth Opportunity 1: Mergers and Acquisitions between Strategic Competitors to Leverage Market Synergies, 2019
    • Growth Opportunity 2: Investment in Technological Innovations to Cater to Growing Needs for Smart Wind Systems, 2019

    6. Next Steps

    For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t4asdx

    ﻿

