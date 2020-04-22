Asia Pacific Moringa Products Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product ; Application, and Country

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The moringa products market in Asia Pacific was valued at US$ 1,688.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 3,455.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 to 2027.







Moringa is a plant found in sub-Himalayan areas such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and is grown across tropics.The plant is known for its nutritional attributes and its leaves, bark, flowers, fruit, seeds, and roots are largely used for medicinal purposes.



Moringa is loaded with essential nutrients such as protein, fiber, phosphorous, fat, carbohydrates, and potassium.It is thus widely used to cure anemia, cancer, diarrhea, headache, arthritis, asthma, diabetes, and other health problems.



Antioxidants are the compounds acting against free radicals in the blood.Moringa products also help in reducing inflammation, which is the body's physiological response to infection or injury.



It is an essential protective mechanism but can turn into major health issue if continues for long. However, it is unsafe to expose the pregnant women to the bark or roots of moringa. Chemicals in the bark, root, and flower make the uterus contract, and this can possibly lead to miscarriages.



The leaves and pods are commonly eaten in parts of Asia Pacific.The rising consciousness about health benefits offered by moringa products is driving the market growth in this region.



The low-calorie content of Moringa leaves helps reduce obesity, which in turn is boosting the demand for the products across Asia Pacific. The use of powder of moringa leave, seeds, and flowers in various food applications such as in fortifying ogi (maize gruel), amala (stiff dough), bread, yogurt, cheese, biscuits, and soup preparations is known in the region.



Based on product, the moringa products market in Asia Pacific has been segmented into leaf powder, tea, oil, seeds, and others.The leaf powder segment holds the largest share of the Asia Pacific moringa products.



The tea that is made from the leaves of moringa or drumstick tree is a popular beverage with several foods, and drink manufacturers are investing in this aspect.Moringa tea is becoming a popular choice among the health-conscious population, and the drink is also attributed to benefit the consumers through fat loss, blood pressure control, beauty enhancement, and so on.



Moringa oil is rich in vitamin C and can be used in cooking; its high vitamin C content helps strengthen the immunity of consumers.Moreover, the anti-oxidant content of moringa oil help in gaining energy and keeps one feeling fresh all day long.



The moringa seeds possess a wide variety of nutrients that give these seeds anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The other segment includes capsules and juices, and moringa capsules are consumed as natural nutrient supplements.



The moringa products market in Asia Pacific, based on country, has been segmented into Australia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific.India holds the largest share of the market, while China is expected to register the highest CAGR in it during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is the largest producer of moringa globally.The production in the region is mostly devoured locally due to its traditional use in wellness, skincare, and hair care.



Countries such as India can reduce their dependence on various trade-in dietary supplements if the people continue to use moringa properly in their daily consumptions. Moreover, consumers in APAC are increasingly choosing cosmetics that are sourced from plants rather than mineral oils.



A few of the players functional in the moringa products market in Asia Pacific are Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd., Kuli Kuli Inc., Organic India Private. Limited, Ancient Greenfields Pvt. Ltd, and Earth Expo Company.



The moringa products market size in Asia Pacific has been derived in accordance to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data as well as gain more analytical insights into the topic.. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the moringa products market in Asia Pacific.



