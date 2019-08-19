|
Asia-Pacific Contact Center Applications Market, Forecast to 2024
NEW YORK, Aug 19. 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) contact center applications market size is estimated to grow from $636.6 million in 2017 to $701.0 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.4%.
The research service covers the contact center application markets in 14 APAC countries: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, The Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. It covers 6 application segments: Inbound Contact Routing (ICR), Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Outbound Dialer (OBD), Quality Monitoring (QM), Workforce Management (WFM), and analytics.
The base year is 2017. Forecasts are provided for applications and contact center sizes for the years 2018 to 2024.
RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
- Market trends based on market conditions, technology trends, and pricing trends
- Regional trends for Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, The Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam
- Revenue forecasts for solutions, applications, and technologies
- Analyses and highlights of trends for verticals and for horizontals (trends identified on the basis of technology adoption across various industries and by the size of the contact centers)
- Market size and market share by application and by country
- Market Engineering Measurements for 2017, such as Market stage, market revenue for 2017, market size at the end of forecast period, base year market growth rate, CAGR, market saturation, price range, price sensitivity, and market concentration
- Strategies, growth analysis, competitive landscape, and future focus for major contact center application vendors: Alcatel-Lucent, Altigen, Altitude, Artsoft, Aspect Software, Avaya, Bridgetec, Callray, Cisco Systems, Convergys, eGain, Enghouse Interactive, Ericsson, Fujitsu, Genesys, Grandsys, Hanmec, Huawei, Infobird, Infotalk, Interact, Interactive Intelligence, Inticube, Jiaxun, MPC, NEC, Neocast, Nexus, NICE Systems, Nuance Communications, Oki Electric, P&W Solutions, Parsec, Samsung (Seoul Commtech), SinoVoice, Spectra, Synway, Syswill, Talisma, Todentsu, Unify, Verint Systems, Voiceware, West Interactive, Zinglabs, and ZTE
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
- Is the market growing, declining, or experiencing saturation?
- How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?
- What are the key growth regions for the short and long terms?
- What are the driving and restraining factors that will shape the future of this market?
- What initiatives have the ecosystem participants introduced to take advantage of market conditions?
- What is the current competitive landscape?
- How is it expected to evolve in the future?
- How are ecosystem participants gearing up for the future?
- How will the market change over time?
- Will there be a shift in the business model/pricing strategy?
- Which segment(s) will drive future adoption?
- What are some of the vertical-specific trends?
- Do the products and services meet customer needs, or is additional development required?
