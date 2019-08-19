19.08.2019 16:25:00

Asia-Pacific Contact Center Applications Market, Forecast to 2024

NEW YORK, Aug 19. 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Description

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) contact center applications market size is estimated to grow from $636.6 million in 2017 to $701.0 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.4%. 



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05402910/?utm_source=PRN



The research service covers the contact center application markets in 14 APAC countries: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, The Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. It covers 6 application segments: Inbound Contact Routing (ICR), Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Outbound Dialer (OBD), Quality Monitoring (QM), Workforce Management (WFM), and analytics. 

The base year is 2017. Forecasts are provided for applications and contact center sizes for the years 2018 to 2024.

RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

  • Market trends based on market conditions, technology trends, and pricing trends
  • Regional trends for Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, The Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam
  • Revenue forecasts for solutions, applications, and technologies
  • Analyses and highlights of trends for verticals and for horizontals (trends identified on the basis of technology adoption across various industries and by the size of the contact centers)
  • Market size and market share by application and by country
  • Market Engineering Measurements for 2017, such as Market stage, market revenue for 2017, market size at the end of forecast period, base year market growth rate, CAGR, market saturation, price range, price sensitivity, and market concentration
  • Strategies, growth analysis, competitive landscape, and future focus for major contact center application vendors: Alcatel-Lucent, Altigen, Altitude, Artsoft, Aspect Software, Avaya, Bridgetec, Callray, Cisco Systems, Convergys, eGain, Enghouse Interactive, Ericsson, Fujitsu, Genesys, Grandsys, Hanmec, Huawei, Infobird, Infotalk, Interact, Interactive Intelligence, Inticube, Jiaxun, MPC, NEC, Neocast, Nexus, NICE Systems, Nuance Communications, Oki Electric, P&W Solutions, Parsec, Samsung (Seoul Commtech), SinoVoice, Spectra, Synway, Syswill, Talisma, Todentsu, Unify, Verint Systems, Voiceware, West Interactive, Zinglabs, and ZTE

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

  • Is the market growing, declining, or experiencing saturation?
  • How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?
  • What are the key growth regions for the short and long terms?
  • What are the driving and restraining factors that will shape the future of this market?
  • What initiatives have the ecosystem participants introduced to take advantage of market conditions?
  • What is the current competitive landscape?
  • How is it expected to evolve in the future?
  • How are ecosystem participants gearing up for the future?
  • How will the market change over time?
  • Will there be a shift in the business model/pricing strategy?
  • Which segment(s) will drive future adoption?
  • What are some of the vertical-specific trends?
  • Do the products and services meet customer needs, or is additional development required?

 



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05402910/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-contact-center-applications-market-forecast-to-2024-300903557.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Gold nimmt eine Atempause
11:48
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Ascom
10:42
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:37
Vontobel: derimail - Indizes mit 50% Barriere
10:10
Die Unsicherheit nimmt zu
08:58
SMI bäumt sich wieder auf
16.08.19
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Verschleierung? Nach Binance-Hack ist Verbleib tausender gestohlener Bitcoin unklar
Nationalbank dürfte erneut interveniert haben
SMI deutlich im Plus -- DAX klettert kräftig -- Wall Street in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Werden die Negativzinsen den Goldpreis auf bis zu 2'000 US-Dollar jagen?
Panalpina-Aktie auf Richtungssuche: Übernahme von Panalpina durch DSV vollbracht
METALL ZUG-Aktie dreht ins Minus: METALL ZUG schreibt im ersten Semester rote Zahlen
Orior-Aktie höher: Orior trotzt den hohen Fleischpreisen - Höherer Umsatz und Gewinn
Meyer-Burger-VRP stärkt Management den Rücken - Aktie unentschlossen
Handelsstreit belastet: Mit dieser Srategie plant Goldman Sachs den Markt zu schlagen
Anzeichen für Rezession? Analysten gehen von weiteren Zinsschritten aus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI deutlich im Plus -- DAX klettert kräftig -- Wall Street in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Am Montag knüpfen die Märkte an ihre Erholung von Freitag an: Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dominieren die Bullen. Der DAX präsentiert sich freundlich. Die US-Börsen notieren am Montag im Plus. Die asiatischen Börsen verbuchten zum Wochenstart Gewinne.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB