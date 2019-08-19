Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robots Market, Forecast to 2023 Description

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The objective of this research study is to identify key growth areas for cobot suppliers to expand their business in the Asia Pacific (APAC) market. To this end, this study discusses the size of the APAC cobot market in 2018 and makes forecast for the period covering 2019 to 2023 based on explanations of drivers and restraints that are expected to impact the industry. Historical data from 2015 to 2017 are also examined and included. A distribution channel analysis is provided for the APAC level for audiences to gain a general understanding of the business models of cobot suppliers. Further, this study analyses the market size and growth rate for all countries—China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Rest of APAC—included under its scope from 2015 to 2023. It also discusses the revenue breakdown for key end-user industries, applications, and payload of cobots during the same period. It lists market shares of key competitors based on their 2018 revenue and their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for audiences to understand the competitive landscape in APAC. Opportunities and actions to be taken by cobot suppliers are also presented for interested parties to have clear insights on how to expand their business in the region.







RESEARCH SCOPE

Geographic Scope:

China

Japan

South Korea

Singapore

Rest of APAC ( Taiwan , Malaysia , India , Thailand , Vietnam , and Indonesia )

Major End-user Industries:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Plastic & Polymer

Metal & Machining

Food & Beverage

Others (include FMCG, medical and healthcare, printing and packaging, pulp and paper, textiles, shipbuilding, and consumer durables)

Product Segmentation:

Under 5kg payload

Below 10kg payload (5kg-10kg)

Above 10kg payload

Type of Applications:

Machine tending

Inspection & testing

Loading & unloading

Packaging & palletizing

Pick & place

Assembly

*Others (include but not limited to warehouse management, food serving, hand guiding, speed & separation monitoring, polishing, sealing, deburring, screwing, gluing and welding, lab analysis and testing )

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

Is the cobot market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

Which countries in APAC are expected to see the highest growth of cobots until 2023?

What are some of the key trends witnessed in the cobot market?

Which end-user industry is likely to witness the highest growth until 2023?

What kind of applications can a cobot be used for?

What is the common distribution channel for cobots in the APAC market?

What is the competitive nature of the cobot market? Who are the key competitors and what are their market shares?

Which payload is preferred by end users in the market and why?

AUTHOR:Nancy Wang Wei





