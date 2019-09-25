Asia Pacific Automotive Parts Packaging Market Report 2019

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Automotive Parts Packaging Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type; Packaging Type; and Component" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific automotive parts packaging market accounted for US$ 961.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 1,484.3 Mn in 2027.



The demand for aftermarket automotive parts is propelling the growth of the automotive parts packaging market. Moreover, the emergence of several new carmakers in the electric vehicle market is expected to boost the automotive parts packaging market growth in the forecast period. The Asia Pacific automotive industry has experienced the emergence of several new carmakers over the years. The automotive giants are constantly eyeballing on electric vehicle manufacturing as the section has attracted several customers globally.



Major players catalyzing the market for electric vehicles worldwide include Tesla, BMW, Nissan, Ford, and Volkswagen, among others. As per the International Energy Agency, the global fleet of electric vehicles grew to 3.1 Mn in 2017, marking a 54% growth over the last year. The electrification of automobiles is ushering the automotive industry and the industries associated with it to a greater extent. With the rising electric vehicle production, the requirement for a large and diversified number automotive parts and components is increasing.



Geographically, China and the US is witnessing the adoption of electric vehicles, and the growth is soaring at a rapid rate year on year. The automotive parts packaging market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance their capabilities and boost its position in the market.



On the basis of component, the electrical segment is leading the automotive parts packaging market with the second highest market share and is expected to continue its growth during the forecast period.



Some of the players present in automotive parts packaging market



CMTP Packaging Pty Ltd.

DS Smith Plc

Signode Packaging Systems

Ckdpack Packaging Inc.

The Nefab Group

Mondi Group

Schoeller Allibert

Sealed Air Corp.

Smurfit Kappa

Sonoco Products Co.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Parts Packaging Market - By Product Type

1.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Parts Packaging Market - By Packaging Type

1.2.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Parts Packaging Market - By Component

1.2.4 Asia Pacific Automotive Parts Packaging Market - By Geography



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Automotive Parts Packaging Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 PEST Analysis - Asia Pacific



5. Automotive Parts Packaging Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Demand for Aftermarket automotive Parts flourish the Market growth

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Less Focus on Implementing Standardized Regulations

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emergence of Several New Carmakers in Electric Vehicle Market

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Soaring Demand for Fully-autonomous Car is Foreseen to Stimulate the Market Growth

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Automotive Parts Packaging Market - Asia Pacific

6.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Parts Packaging Market Overview

6.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Parts Packaging Market Forecast and Analysis



7. Asia Pacific Automotive Parts Packaging Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 -Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Asia Pacific Product Type Market Forecasts and Analysis

7.3 Pallets

7.4 Crates

7.5 Cartons

7.6 Bags & Pouches

7.7 Trays

7.8 Others



8. Asia Pacific Automotive Parts Packaging Market revenue and forecasts to 2027 - by Packaging Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Asia Pacific Packaging Type Market Forecasts and Analysis

8.3 Reusable

8.4 Disposable



9. Asia Pacific Automotive Parts Packaging Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Component

9.1 Overview

9.2 Asia Pacific Component Market Forecasts and Analysis

9.3 Battery

9.4 Cooling Systems

9.5 Lighting Component

9.6 Engine Component

9.7 Electrical

9.8 Others



10. Automotive Parts Packaging Market - Country Analysis



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Merger & Acquisition

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development



12. Key Company Profiles



