24.12.2019

Asia Online Publishing Group Acquires Asiandatascience.com

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Online Publishing Group (AOPG), South East Asia's leading specialist IT news publisher has reached an agreement to acquire enterprise analytics news website, Asiandatascience.com (ADS). Under the agreement, AOPG will take ownership of the domain and will continue communications and newsletters to Asian Data Science's 15,000 subscribers.

Peter Kua, the founder of ADS, explained that under his stewardship the portal focused on building a community of data science practitioners that shared expertise and specific interest in applying advanced analytics to real-world use cases.

Peter commented, "I had taken the portal a long way, but felt that the subscribers could be better served by getting access to the rich content that AOPG publishes across its portals each day."

He added the website is the online resource for data science in Asia that discusses topics ranging from strategy and analytics to reporting and visualisation, and organisational transformation. ADS covers data science themes such as big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and deep learning.

Founded in 2016, ADS is a one-stop data science community platform for Asia that is choc-a-block with practical articles that share knowledge and insight helpful to data scientists and analytics practitioners.

Melina Hwang, General Manager at AOPG, said, "We are pleased to reach this agreement to acquire Asiandatascience.com. We have built our company on specialist online news titles, and this portal is an excellent fit as we grow our company. Our plan with Asiandatascience.com is to allow it to become an invaluable resource for hands-on data technicians. As such, we will be adapting the portal to become a bank of articles that provide detailed practical advice and insight on advanced analytics technology. At the same time, we will still serve the ADS subscribers with the analytics related news which will be delivered from our existing portals."

The intention is to channel technical analytics related news from AOPG's current sites, namely DataStorageAsean.com and DisruptiveTechAsean.com to ADS subscribers. By building a bank of practical articles with open invitations to subscribers to submit their own analytics and data science articles, AOPG hopes to encourage the sharing of ideas across this group's active data practitioners.

Melina also explained "For AOPG's clients, having this more technically focused group of subscribers will mean that we will be able to connect vendors and hands-on analysts on a larger scale than we have done in the past.

About Asia Online Publishing Group.

As ASEAN's leading Specialist IT news specialist publisher, AOPG currently operates websites covering enterprise tech topics ranging from data, storage, cloud, cybersecurity, AI and disruptive technology. Our portals include specialist DataStorageAsean.com, CyberSecurityAsean.com and DisruptiveTechAsean.com. These portals are supported by it-explained.com, the technology definitions website and aopgdownloads.com, a technical ebook library. The company also runs AOPG Insights, a premium B2B research business unit of AOPG.

