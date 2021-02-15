Asia B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2021: Market Trends, Sales and Shares, Internet Users and Shoppers, Products, Payment Methods and Players

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia B2C E-Commerce Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asian B2C E-Commerce market continued accelerating during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020

The B2C E-Commerce market in Asia saw significant growth during the coronavirus pandemic and was expected to continue its leadership over other world regions. China maintains its role as a regional and global leader in the share of total retail sales attributed to online commerce.



Moreover, as a result of consumers' shopping behavior shift towards online purchasing, numerous E-Commerce platforms generated considerable revenue since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were several major players in the online market, Amazon, JD.com, Pinduoduo, Shopee, Lazada were among them. These platforms had a significant number of sales, a high inflow of new consumers and an increased number of visits over the last 6 months of 2020.



Besides, to contribute to the development of online retail, some companies received investments and, thus, increased their value on the market. Many E-Commerce platforms also increased their cross-border selling, by operating abroad and introducing foreign retailers on their platform.

The downward trend of the online travel segment's GMV was projected to recover gradually from 2021 to 2025

Although the Internet economy overall witnessed increasing value, the online travel gross merchandise value declined significantly in 2020, even by over 50% in some countries. Having said that, this sector's value was still projected to gain momentum and grow back gradually by 2025.

Report Coverage

This report covers the B2C E-Commerce market in Asia . Major advanced and emerging markets in this region are covered, including China , Japan , India , Indonesia , Malaysia , the Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Thailand and Vietnam . A broad definition of retail E-Commerce used by some original sources cited in this report might include both B2C and C2C E-Commerce.

. Major advanced and emerging markets in this region are covered, including , , , , , , , , and . A broad definition of retail E-Commerce used by some original sources cited in this report might include both B2C and C2C E-Commerce. This report contains relevant international comparisons, information about market trends, B2C E-Commerce sales and shares, Internet users and shoppers, products, payment methods and players. Not all types of information were included for each country, due to varying data availability.

Report Structure

The report starts with an overview of the regional B2C E-Commerce market compared to other global regions and the region's country comparisons in terms of criteria relevant to B2C E-Commerce, such as B2C E-Commerce sales. The rest of the report is divided into country chapters and presented in the descending order of retail E-Commerce sales.

Each country description starts with an overview of the market, highlighting the overall B2C E-Commerce development in that country. Depending on data availability, overview charts include also information about the major E-Commerce players, the number of users, sales volume, number of monthly visits, leading product categories, share of sales, Internet economy and consumers' buying behavior. Not all the mentioned types of information are available for each of the countries covered.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Regional Overview

B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, February 2021

Asia-Pacific's Share of Global Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2020

Share of Global Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2020 Retail E-Commerce Sales Value, by Selected Regions, in USD billion, H1 2020

Retail E-Commerce Sales Growth, by Region, by Selected Regions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020

Percentage of Consumers, Who Purchase Online More in the Last Few Months, by Selected Countries, incl. Australia , India and Vietnam , in % of Respondents, 2020

, and , in % of Respondents, 2020 Share of Mobile Sales, in % of All Online Travel Sales, 2020

Digital Travel Sales Value Per Capita, by Selected Countries, in USD, 2020 & 2025f

Percentage of New Online Consumers, by Geolocation, by Selected Countries, in % of Respondents, 2020

3. Advanced Markets

3.1. China

B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, February 2021

Online Retail Sales Value, in CNY billion, Y-o-Y Change, in % and Share of Physical Goods Parts, by Select. Categories, incl. Food, Clothing, Consumer Goods, in %, January 2020 - November 2020

- Share of Digital Sales of Physical Goods, in % of Total Sales of Consumer Goods, January 2020 - November 2020

- Top 5 E-Commerce Retailers in China , by Sales Value, in USD billion, 2020

, by Sales Value, in USD billion, 2020 B2C E-Commerce Sales Value and Gross Merchandise Value of Pinduoduo, in CNY billion, Q2 2019 & Q2 2020

Number of Active Monthly Users and Buyers of Pinduoduo, in millions, and Y-o-Y Change, in %, Q2 2019 & Q2 2020

3.2. Japan

3.3 South Korea

3.4. Singapore

4. Emerging Markets

4.1. India

B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, February 2021

B2C E-Commerce Market Value in India , in INR trillion, 2016 & 2020e & 2024f

, in INR trillion, 2016 & 2020e & 2024f Breakdown of Consumer Buying Intentions Between Online and In-store shopping, by Selected Product Category, in % of Respondents, December 2020

4.2. Indonesia

4.3. Vietnam

4.4. Malaysia

4.5. Thailand

4.6. The Philippines

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Amazon.com Inc

Flipkart Online Services Pvt Ltd

IndiaMart

JD.com Inc

Lazada Group

Pinduoduo Inc

Rakuten Inc

Shopee

