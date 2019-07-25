ASI Announces Winners of Prestigious 2019 Counselor Awards

TREVOSE, Pa., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Advertising Specialty Institute® (ASI), which serves a network of 23,500 suppliers and distributors in the $24.7 billion promotional products industry, has announced the winners of the 2019 Counselor® Awards, including HALO Branded Solutions CEO Marc Simon as Person of the Year and Tom Hung and Michael Hung of Hong Kong-based manufacturer Headwind Group as International Persons of the Year.

With additional offices in Bangladesh and Vietnam, Headwind's largest product categories are drinkware, headwear, bags, folding chairs, blankets, plush toys, mobile phone accessories and several other categories. Sterling, IL-based HALO Branded Solutions, with a reported $605 million in 2018 sales, is a global leader of promotional solutions.

"HALO CEO Marc Simon is a true trailblazer who has made a significant impact on the promotional products industry," Timothy M. Andrews, ASI president and CEO, said at the Counselor Awards ceremony at Chicago's Theater on the Lake.

The annual awards, published by ASI's Counselor magazine, recognize outstanding individuals and companies in the promo industry, including Top 40 Distributor and Top 40 Supplier rankings – promo's largest companies based on 2018 revenue.

Among suppliers, alphabroder was number one, setting an industry record with $1.64 billion in sales, with SanMar and S&S Activewear rounding out the top three spots.

Among distributors, 4imprint was number one, with a record-setting $714.6 million in North American promo sales, with Staples and HALO Branded Solutions at numbers two and three.

The 2019 Counselor Award winners are:



Person of the Year: Marc Simon , CEO of HALO Branded Solutions

, CEO of HALO Branded Solutions International Person of the Year: Tom Hung and Michael Hung , CEO and general manager of Headwind

and , CEO and general manager of Headwind Supplier Entrepreneur of the Year: Taylor Tadmor , president of Tekweld

, president of Tekweld Distributor Entrepreneur of the Year: John Henry III , CEO of JH Specialty

, CEO of JH Specialty Distributor Family Business of the Year: McCabe Promotional Advertising Inc.

Supplier Family Business of the Year: Stahls'

Technology Executive of the Year: Jon Norris , VP of operations at Starline

, VP of operations at Starline Distributor Woman of Distinction: Anne McKeough , VP of sales at Staples Promotional Products

, VP of sales at Staples Promotional Products Supplier Woman of Distinction: Lori Bauer , VP of national accounts at BIC Graphic

, VP of national accounts at BIC Graphic Lifetime Achievement Award: Larry Zavadil , founder and CEO at American Solutions for Business

, founder and CEO at American Solutions for Business Bess Cohn Humanitarian Award: Brandon Mackay , president of SnugZ USA

About ASI

The Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI®) serves a network of 23,500 suppliers, distributors and decorators in the $24.7 billion promotional products industry.

SOURCE ASI