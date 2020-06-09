Ashley Fortenberry Named Product and Process Integration Manager

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We are confident in Ashley's abilities as we implement a design solution for our projects through this new technology," said David Britt, Vice President and General Manager of Tindall's South Carolina Division. "As we take the next steps in launching one of our company's most innovative products, it is critical to have the right person in place to oversee productivity. I believe she fits the role perfectly."

In her new role, Fortenberry is responsible for managing all T-SLAB projects from start to finish. She will serve as the liaison between sales, marketing, engineering, production, shipping and erection. Fortenberry will be key in working with customers to understand their needs, product satisfaction and performance.

"I appreciate the opportunity to help establish T-SLAB as a key product line for Tindall," said Fortenberry. "The technology is revolutionary, and we are the first company in North America to be licensed to use it. I'm honored to be part of the team."

Fortenberry joined Tindall in 2004 as a project engineer after graduating from Clemson University with a degree in civil engineering. During her time at Tindall, she has overseen projects across five states with cumulative contract values of over $32 Million. Fortenberry also received her certification as a field auditor from PCI.

T-SLAB offers superior performance and constructability over both cast-in-place and hollowcore in a single, completely precast solution. This is the first and only slab system of its kind in the country, expanding Tindall's capabilities to provide total precast projects across a wide spectrum of markets.

About Tindall

