09.06.2020 23:00:00

Ashley Fortenberry Named Product and Process Integration Manager

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We are confident in Ashley's abilities as we implement a design solution for our projects through this new technology," said David Britt, Vice President and General Manager of Tindall's South Carolina Division. "As we take the next steps in launching one of our company's most innovative products, it is critical to have the right person in place to oversee productivity. I believe she fits the role perfectly."

In her new role, Fortenberry is responsible for managing all T-SLAB projects from start to finish. She will serve as the liaison between sales, marketing, engineering, production, shipping and erection. Fortenberry will be key in working with customers to understand their needs, product satisfaction and performance.

"I appreciate the opportunity to help establish T-SLAB as a key product line for Tindall," said Fortenberry. "The technology is revolutionary, and we are the first company in North America to be licensed to use it. I'm honored to be part of the team."

Fortenberry joined Tindall in 2004 as a project engineer after graduating from Clemson University with a degree in civil engineering. During her time at Tindall, she has overseen projects across five states with cumulative contract values of over $32 Million. Fortenberry also received her certification as a field auditor from PCI.

T-SLAB offers superior performance and constructability over both cast-in-place and hollowcore in a single, completely precast solution. This is the first and only slab system of its kind in the country, expanding Tindall's capabilities to provide total precast projects across a wide spectrum of markets.

To learn more about Tindall Corporation, visit https://tindallcorp.com/.

About Tindall
Headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., Tindall Corporation is one of the largest precast concrete manufacturers in North America. With five production facilities located throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeastern, and South-Central United States, Tindall provides engineering, manufacturing, shipping and installation solutions for precast, prestressed concrete systems and underground utility structures.

 

SOURCE Tindall Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 468.90
3.21 %
Novartis 84.14
2.04 %
Nestle 105.36
1.76 %
Roche Hldg G 333.20
1.20 %
Givaudan 3’338.00
1.15 %
Zurich Insur Gr 341.30
-2.49 %
Swiss Life Hldg 371.60
-2.62 %
CS Group 10.18
-2.63 %
UBS Group 11.07
-2.68 %
Adecco Group 48.67
-3.28 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:52
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:46
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Barrick Gold Corp
09:28
Vontobel: derimail - «AAA» für Ihr Portfolio?
08:51
SMI startet holprig in die neue Woche
08.06.20
SMI seitwärts - Finanztitel im Plus | BX Swiss TV
08.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08.06.20
Data Anomalies
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.06.20
Schroders: What will the world look like after Covid-19?
05.06.20
Schroders: Why equity market neutral strategies could be valuable in a crisis
05.06.20
Schroders: Vorübergehender Rückschlag für die Energiewende durch Covid-19
mehr
SMI seitwärts - Finanztitel im Plus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie im Plus: Nestlé verkauft Buitoni-Geschäft in Nordamerika an Finanzinvestor
Dow in Grün -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Dow Jones beendet Handelstag tiefer, NASDAQ Composite nach Rekordhoch freundlich -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Von Roll-Aktie +20%: Von Roll gewinnt Millionen-Auftrag vom Autokonzern AUDI
LafargeHolcim legt Bericht über Zahlungen an staatliche Stellen vor - Aktie fällt
CS-, UBS-Aktien & Co.: Gewinnmitnahmen belasten die Aktienkurse der Finanzwerte
Relief Therapeutics und US-Partner NeuroRx erweitern Studie zu Corona-Therapie - Aktie klettert
SNB-Sichtguthaben sinken erstmals seit Januar
David Einhorn: So sieht das Portfolio des Hedgefonds-Managers im ersten Quartal 2020 aus
Wirecard bestätigt Jahresziele trotz Ermittlungen - Wirecard-Aktie knickt dennoch ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones beendet Handelstag tiefer, NASDAQ Composite nach Rekordhoch freundlich -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street kam es am Dienstag beim Dow Jones zu Kursverlusten, während die Tech-Werte leicht zulegen konnten. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine Gewinne am Dienstag nicht halten. Der DAX fiel tief in die Verlustzone zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB