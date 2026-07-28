Ashland Global Holdings Aktie 33989330 / US0441861046
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28.07.2026 23:44:54
Ashland Swings To Profit In Q3, Reaffirms FY26 Sales Outlook
(RTTNews) - Ashland Inc. (ASH) on Tuesday reported a profit for the third quarter, a turnaround from a loss last year, as sales increased. The company also reaffirmed its full-year 2026 sales outlook.
For the third quarter, net income was $16 million or $0.35 per share, compared with a loss of $742 million or $16.21 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Income from continuing operations was $41 million or $0.89 per share, compared to a loss from continuing operations of $719 million or $15.70 per share a year ago.
Adjusted income from continuing operations, excluding intangibles amortization expense, was $47 million or $1.02 per share, compared with $48 million or $1.04 per share last year.
Revenue increased 7% to $497 million from $463 million, driven by higher sales volumes across all business units.
Looking ahead, Ashland reaffirmed fiscal 2026 sales guidance of $1.835 billion to $1.870 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $385 million to $400 million.
The company revised its adjusted diluted earnings per share outlook, excluding intangibles amortization expense, to low-to-mid single-digit growth from its previous expectation of mid-to-high single-digit growth, reflecting a higher tax rate associated with unfavorable discrete items.
Trading Signals: Galderma: Nach der SMI-Premiere lockt das Comeback
Nach dem Aufstieg in die Börsenelite geriet die Aktie zunächst unter Druck. Starke Quartalszahlen, der rasante Aufstieg von Nemluvio und ein angehobener Ausblick sprechen nun jedoch wieder für höhere Kurse.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Ashland Global Holdings Inc
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27.07.26
|Ausblick: Ashland Global verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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27.04.26
|Ausblick: Ashland Global stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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01.02.26
|Ausblick: Ashland Global zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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