|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
News + Analysen
Fundamental
zugeh. Wertpapiere
|
30.07.2025 00:57:45
Ashland Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary
Ashland Global Holdings
43.80 EUR -0.45%
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ashland Inc. (ASH):
Earnings: -$719 million in Q3 vs. $31 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$16.21 in Q3 vs. $0.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ashland Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $48 million or $1.04 per share for the period.
Revenue: $463 million in Q3 vs. $544 million in the same period last year.
Nachrichten zu Ashland Global Holdings Inc
|
28.07.25
|Ausblick: Ashland Global verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
29.04.25
|Ausblick: Ashland Global stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)