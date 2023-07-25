Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'231 0.5%  SPI 14'815 0.5%  Dow 35'438 0.1%  DAX 16'212 0.1%  Euro 0.9553 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'391 0.2%  Gold 1'965 0.5%  Bitcoin 25'240 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8639 0.0%  Öl 83.4 0.8% 
Wirtschaftliche Depression voraus? Marktexperte warnt vor Aktiencrash
Südkorea will sich zu einem Spitzen-KI-Hub entwickeln
Marktexperte fürchtet FedNow: Es ist ein "rutschiger Abhang" zu einer "bösen" CBDC
Coinbase-Aktie, Carvana-Aktie und Co.: So kurbeln Leerverkäufer momentan den Aktienmarkt an
Ausblick: Deutsche Bank präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ashland Global Holdings Aktie [Valor: 33989330 / ISIN: US0441861046]
26.07.2023 00:34:17

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

Ashland Global Holdings
90.09 USD -1.87%
(RTTNews) - Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $50 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $36 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $65 million or $1.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.2% to $546 million from $644 million last year.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $50 Mln. vs. $36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.94 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q3): $546 Mln vs. $644 Mln last year.

25.07.23 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf S&P 500 Index®, EURO STOXX 50® Index, NASDAQ 100 Index, DAX®
25.07.23 Goldpreis gefragt – Anleger hoffen auf die Fed und EZB
25.07.23 Marktüberblick: adidas hui – Bayer pfui
25.07.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Novartis, Swiss Life, Swisscom
25.07.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: VISA, BE SEMICONDUCTORS und LINDE
25.07.23 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Wieder nach oben gedreht
24.07.23 Dürre in Europa – Müssen Landwirte umdenken?
19.07.23 BNP Paribas - Ausblick auf das zweite Halbjahr
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Idorsia-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Idorsia bestätigt Verlustprognosen - Profitabilitätsziel 2025 gestrichen
Darum gerät der Euro zum Dollar und zum Franken unter Druck
Meyer Burger-Aktie rutscht ab: Meyer Burger baut Solarzellenfabrik in den USA und kassiert Gewinnwarnung
Darum gerät der Euro zu Dollar und Franken unter Druck
Logitech-Aktie trotzdem deutlich fester: Logitech setzt im Startquartal 2023/24 weniger um - Starke Kandidaten für Chefposten
Accelleron-Aktie steigt deutlich: Accelleron rechnet für 2023 mit deutlich mehr Umsatz
Vor Fed-Zinsentscheid am Mittwoch: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI beendet Sitzung im Plus -- DAX letztendlich stabil -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich stärker
Google-Mutter Alphabet begeistert mit Quartalsbilanz - Alphabet-Aktie nachbörslich mit Gewinnen
Airbus-Aktie, MTU-Akte & Raytheon-Aktie letztlich in Rot: Airbus-Jets mit Pratt & Whitney-Antrieb müssen gewartet werden
Logitech Aktie News: Hausse bei Logitech am Dienstagnachmittag

finanzen.net News

