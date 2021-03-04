SMI 10’750 -0.2%  SPI 13’470 0.3%  Dow 30’965 -1.0%  DAX 14’056 -0.2%  Euro 1.1125 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’705 -0.2%  Gold 1’700 -0.6%  Bitcoin 44’873 -3.5%  Dollar 0.9291 1.0%  Öl 66.8 4.5% 
Ashish Sahasra DMD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashish Sahasra DMD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Endodontist for his professional excellence in the field of Medicine and his outstanding leadership as a Partner in Premier Endodontics of Long Island. 

Proudly serving Long Island, the Premier of Endodontics of Long Island is dedicated to providing top-quality endodontic care utilizing the latest state-of-the-art technologies. The practice has offices in Garden City, Patchogue, and Hicksville, NY, with two new locations in East Meadow, NY, and Babylon, NY, to open in 2021. The expert team specializes in Root Canal Therapy, Endodontic Retreatment, Endodontic Surgery, Traumatic Dental Injuries, and Cracked Teeth. The practice is proud to offer the new revolutionary GentleWave® Procedure, an alternative to the standard root canal treatment. The GentleWave® System delivers a broad range of sound waves within the complex anatomy found within the tooth, along with continuous irrigation. Within minutes, this procedure results in complete cleaning and disinfecting of the entire network of canals.

Having been in private practice since 2005, Dr. Ashish Sahasra is a distinguished Endodontist and Partner in Premier Endodontics of Long Island. He offers a vast repertoire of expertise in Microscopic Endodontics and continues to remain abreast of all the latest technologies for the best results. He has participated in cutting-edge clinical research throughout the years and devoted his work to community health promotion, which has earned him many honors. As Partner in Premier Endodontics of Long Island, he has demonstrated the highest level of professionalism, integrity, and leadership.

In light of his academic achievements, Dr. Sahasra completed his undergraduate degree in Microbiology at Cornell University. He pursued his dental training by graduating cum laude from Harvard School of Dental Medicine. Shortly after that, his passion for endodontics led him to complete his residency in Endodontics at New York University.

An active member of the dental community, Dr. Sahasra previously sat on the Board of Directors of the Nassau County Dental Society and was the General Chairman of the Greater Long Island Dental Meeting (GLIDM) in 2019.  He maintains active memberships with the American Dental Association, the American Association of Endodontists, the NY State Dental Association, the Suffolk Country Dental Society, and the Nassau County Dental Society. He is also a lifetime member of MENSA and an alumni member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity.

 Dr. Sahasra dedicates this honorable recognition to his parents, Achyut and Venu.

To learn more, please visit https://www.premierlongisland.com/meet-the-team/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashish-sahasra-dmd-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301240976.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

