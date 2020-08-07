Ashford University to Present "The Dog Ate My Mask" Webinar Series on Schooling and Parenting During a Pandemic

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford University is launching an eight-week webinar series to support parents and caregivers as the new school year begins.

"The Dog Ate My Mask: Schooling and Parenting during a Pandemic" webinars will provide parents and caregivers with ideas, tools, and resources that will help them create positive, effective learning environments for their children. Moderated by faculty from Ashford's Department of Education and Liberal Arts, each webinar will feature faculty members from the department, as well as other education experts, as they engage the audience in discussions and share strategies that will help both students and parents succeed.



"We created this series to help parents and caregivers adjust to the unprecedented pressures families are facing because of the pandemic," said Dr. Craig Swenson, President of Ashford University. "As a society, we know we can't afford to let the educational progress of our children slip further, but many parents have expressed concern that they may lack the knowledge and skills required to take on the increased commitment of online instruction."

"The Dog Ate My Mask" weekly webinar series begins August 12, 2020 and continues through September 30, covering topics that focus on helping parents help their children learn effectively. The webinar is free and open to all, including parents, family members, caregivers, and any others involved in a student's learning experience.

Sessions include:

Why Are the Crayons in Your Lunchbox? Organizing Your Learning Environment for Success

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 1 pm PT

Creating a home learning environment that fosters success is essential in helping students remain focused and engaged in required assignments.

No, You Can't Play Video Games Right Now: Staying Motivated through Online Learning

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 1 pm PT

Students in a virtual environment often find it difficult to maintain their engagement and motivation to work in an online environment. This session will provide tips on how students can navigate through a school day while being successful in their studies.

This is the Way We Learn from Home, Learn from Home, Learn from Home: Supporting Elementary Pre-K-5th Grade Students with Online Learning

Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 1 pm PT

Elementary and early childhood students have unique needs and require a more hands-on approach to learning. This webinar will address the unique needs of this age group in relation to learning in an online environment.

Scrolling and Eyerolling: Promoting Teen (6th – 12th Grade) Student Success in Online Learning

Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 1 pm PT

Secondary students also have unique needs in terms of online learning. This webinar will address how to support students at this level to maintain their engagement in learning.

Now for the Good Stuff: What's Out There to Add to My Toolbox?

Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1 pm PT

There are numerous resources available for parents that can provide students with practice in a fun and interactive environment. This session will review some of the resources available to parents outside of the classroom.

Distanced but Not Detached: Supporting Students as They Navigate Online Learning

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 1 pm PT

Many students will struggle with or experience mental health issues during their time learning at home. This webinar will provide access to important mental health resources that support parents at home.

Voices from the Field

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 1 pm PT

This session will feature a roundtable discussion with various education professionals and administrators as they share experiences in dealing with challenges in their school districts.

You've Heard from Us…What's on Your Mind?

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 1 pm PT

The final webinar in the series will be an open conversation with leaders from Ashford's Department of Education and Liberal Arts regarding pertinent issues related to at-home or online PK12 education.

Each webinar session will last approximately one hour, with a question and answer session at the end. To register, visit the webinar registration webpage .

About Ashford University

Ashford University is a recognized leader and innovator in distance learning and online education.

