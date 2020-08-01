+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
01.08.2020 01:20:00

Ashford University Student Chapter Receives Merit Award from Human Resources Society

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) awarded its 2019-2020 Merit Award designation to the Ashford University's Forbes School of Business & Technology SHRM student chapter for providing superior growth and development opportunities to its members.

Ashford University Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ashford University)

SHRM's student chapter merit award program encourages the development of more effective student chapters by recognizing outstanding activities and projects. Chapters are recognized based on chapter operations, programming, the professional development of their members, support of the human resource profession, and engagement with the broader SHRM community.

"We are proud to have nearly 1,300 members in our SHRM Chapter that regularly participate in educational webinars, networking opportunities, and who learn from each other, as many are active and experienced human resources practitioners," says Dr. Craig Swenson, President of Ashford University. "Our SHRM chapter extends membership to all of Ashford's alumni, faculty, and current students from all degree programs interested in the field of human resource management. As one of our university's most active organizations, we are honored to receive this recognition and designation from SHRM."

SHRM student chapters have the opportunity to earn an award based on the number of activities they complete during the merit award cycle, the most recent one of which lasted from April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020. In 2020, the Forbes School of Business & Technology SHRM Chapter sponsored two educational events, offering students HRM educational opportunities and SHRM recertification credits. In March 2020, the school's chapter hosted a webinar titled "Interviewing Skills, Transferrable Skills and HR Competencies." In April, the chapter held a webinar on the topic "How to Bring Your Best Self to Work."

"Today's members of our student chapters are the human resources leaders of tomorrow," says Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP, SHRM president and CEO. "Ashford's SHRM student chapter is evidence that the future of human resources is, indeed, in good hands. I applaud their accomplishments and ability to move forward during a time of such change and uncertainty in the workplace."

For more information regarding the Ashford University SHRM Chapter, please visit the chapter's LinkedIn Group Page, YouTube Channel, or website, which includes information on the student organization, chapter officers, upcoming events, and access to webinar archives.

About Ashford University

Ashford University is a recognized leader and innovator in distance learning and online education. Ashford is designed to meet the needs of working students, offering programs most often sought by those whose primary educational goals relate to developing professional and career-relevant competencies. Flexible schedules, innovative delivery, and accessible academic support tools help working students balance busy lives with academic studies. Ashford offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.

Ashford Media Contact:
Pat Ogden
pat.ogden@ashford.edu  

About SHRM
SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. Learn more at SHRM.org and on Twitter @SHRM.

SHRM Media Contact: 
Julie Hirschhorn
Julie.Hirschhorn@shrm.org 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashford-university-student-chapter-receives-merit-award-from-human-resources-society-301104187.html

SOURCE Ashford University

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.71
2.64 %
Swiss Re 71.76
0.76 %
UBS Group 10.70
0.71 %
Givaudan 3’761.00
0.62 %
Lonza Grp 568.60
0.46 %
SGS 2’391.00
-1.24 %
ABB 22.77
-1.43 %
Nestle 108.10
-1.66 %
Roche Hldg G 316.10
-1.66 %
CieFinRichemont 56.50
-1.70 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
31.07.20
Rohstoffe: Eine Anlageklasse mit vielen Möglichkeiten
31.07.20
SMI fällt unter 200-Tage-Linie
30.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Gold mit neuem Allzeithoch
30.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
30.07.20
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
30.07.20
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
29.07.20
Schroders: Gold hits record high - but is it really too expensive?
mehr
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Eurokurs steigt zeitweise auf den höchsten Stand seit Mai 2018
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger im Bullenmodus
Swiss Re bestätigt Milliardenverlust im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie legt zu
Goldpreis: Chance auf stärksten Monat seit vier Jahren
Lonza-Aktie im Rallymodus - das steckt hinter der starken Performance
SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO mit Einbussen
Apple-Aktie reagiert mit Kurssprung: Apple steigert Umsatz - iPhone kommt verspätet in Handel
Corona-Impfstoff vor Testphase: Merck & Co wird wieder zuversichtlicher - Aktie gesucht
Juli 2020: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die US-Indizes zeigten sich zuletzt fester. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vorwiegend bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB