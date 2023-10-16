Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Ashford Hospitality Trust
17.10.2023 00:50:00

ASHFORD TRUST ANNOUNCES DATE CHANGE FOR THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced that it is moving its third quarter 2023 earnings release and earnings conference call to one day earlier.

Ashford Trust now plans to issue its earnings release for the third quarter after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET.  The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (646) 960-0375. A replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, November 15, 2023, by dialing (647) 362-9199 and entering the confirmation number, 8812029.

The live broadcast of Ashford Trust's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.ahtreit.com, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.  The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

-END-

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashford-trust-announces-date-change-for-third-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301958105.html

SOURCE Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.

