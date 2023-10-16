|
17.10.2023 00:50:00
ASHFORD TRUST ANNOUNCES DATE CHANGE FOR THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL
DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced that it is moving its third quarter 2023 earnings release and earnings conference call to one day earlier.
Ashford Trust now plans to issue its earnings release for the third quarter after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (646) 960-0375. A replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, November 15, 2023, by dialing (647) 362-9199 and entering the confirmation number, 8812029.
The live broadcast of Ashford Trust's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.ahtreit.com, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
-END-
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashford-trust-announces-date-change-for-third-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301958105.html
SOURCE Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.
Analysen zu Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.
Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV
Wie entwickelte sich die diesjährige US Bankenkrise? Bildet sich beim Thema künstliche Intelligenz bereits eine Blase und wie sieht es bei der wirtschaftlichen Entwicklung der USA und in Europa aus?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiter Vorsicht: US-Börsen beenden Handel im Plus -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen geben schlussendlich ab
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich zum Wochenbeginn wenig bewegt. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte höher. Der US-amerikanische Markt machte am Montag Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}