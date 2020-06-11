11.06.2020 19:16:00

AshBritt Launches Innovative Hurricane Preparedness Campaign

MIAMI, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AshBritt Environmental is proud to support local public radio stations WLRN and Houston Public Media via launching a hurricane preparedness campaign in South Florida and the Greater Houston Area and select local jurisdictions. The campaign is to remind the community and small businesses that now is the time to prepare for the 2020 Hurricane Season which officially began on June 1st. Local businesses are also invited to learn more about partnering with AshBritt to aid in their community's recovery. The ads direct the community and businesses to AshBritt.com for resources on preparedness and partnerships.

Post-storm debris seperation guide

To learn more about AshBritt Environmental's innovative community outreach tools designed to aid our government partners visit us at www.ashbritt.com.

AshBritt is a national turn-key rapid-response disaster recovery and environmental services contractor. AshBritt has conducted more than 330 disaster response missions and 30 special environmental projects, successfully serving more than 600 clients. We have been directly involved in the recovery efforts of more than 60 federally declared disasters in 19 states.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashbritt-launches-innovative-hurricane-preparedness-campaign-301074673.html

SOURCE AshBritt Inc.

