+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
14.04.2020 21:32:00

AshBritt Corporate Safety Director Publishes Critical High-Hazard Response Guide

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AshBritt Corporate Safety Manager Brett Postelli has published HIGH-HAZARD - ENERGETIC, REACTIVE & EXPLOSIVE MATERIALS: The High-Hazard Response Technician's Guide to Extremely Hazardous Substances. The OSHA compliant handbook was created to provide High-Hazard Response Technicians (HHRT) hazardous substance information not traditionally found in one location.

Brett Postelli has published multiple books and articles that sit on display in the AshBritt office.

"As the industry leader in emergency response, AshBritt implements the high levels of safety protocols for our team members, our vendors, clients, and the communities we serve," says AshBritt CEO, Brittany Perkins Castillo.  "With over 30 years of experience in public safety and private sector emergency response, we are pleased to have Brett Postelli leading AshBritt in this area, and we congratulate him on this accomplishment."

The HHRT guide is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble as of March 2020.

AshBritt is a national turn-key rapid-response disaster recovery and environmental services contractor. AshBritt has conducted more than 330 disaster response missions and 30 special environmental projects, successfully serving more than 600 clients.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashbritt-corporate-safety-director-publishes-critical-high-hazard-response-guide-301040450.html

SOURCE AshBritt Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’220.00
4.85 %
Lonza Grp 411.60
3.08 %
CieFinRichemont 55.58
2.09 %
Roche Hldg G 314.95
2.02 %
The Swatch Grp 203.80
1.44 %
Alcon 50.52
-0.55 %
LafargeHolcim 37.39
-0.69 %
Swiss Life Hldg 339.40
-0.91 %
UBS Group 9.48
-2.03 %
CS Group 8.40
-2.51 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:55
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:00
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV
12:24
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
12:21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:10
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:36
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund: How we’re managing money in the eye of the storm
09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
mehr
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Airlines abgestossen: Ändert Warren Buffett seine Meinung gegenüber Bitcoin?
Plötzlich Pleite: Was Gläubigern von Vapiano, Esprit und Co. jetzt bevorsteht
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
ams-Aktien schiessen dank Deckungskäufen hoch
Wall Street kräftig im Plus -- SMI beendet Handel fester -- DAX schliesst deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Gewinnmitnahmen an der Wall Street: Dow beendet Montagshandel mit Verlusten
Virgin Galactic-CEO: Milliarden-Beteiligung von einer Steueroase in die nächste verlagert
Gefährdete Kredite lassen Gewinn von JPMorgan einbrechen - Aktie verliert
Teslas Model Y Qualitätscheck: Das sagt ein Autoexperte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street kräftig im Plus -- SMI beendet Handel fester -- DAX schliesst deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
An der Wall Street sind grüne Vorzeichen zu verzeichnen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX zeigten sich nach dem verlängerten Osterwochenende freundlich. Asiens Börsen wiesen am Dienstag grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB