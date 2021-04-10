 Ash Converstions International Creating Remote Workspaces that Keep Businesses Operating at their Best | 10.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’239 0.3%  SPI 14’329 0.5%  Dow 33’801 0.9%  DAX 15’234 0.2%  Euro 1.0995 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’979 0.0%  Gold 1’744 -0.7%  Bitcoin 53’983 0.7%  Dollar 0.9245 0.0%  Öl 63.1 -0.5% 
10.04.2021 01:39:00

Ash Converstions International Creating Remote Workspaces that Keep Businesses Operating at their Best

TORONTO, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - 2020 was a year of temporary fixes and short-term solutions for employees working from home. As companies move into year-2 of the pandemic many are making permanent decisions to keep employees working from home. Ash Conversions International has leveraged their existing software to provide work-from-home solutions that keep businesses running as usual.

Ash Conversions International Logo (CNW Group/Ash Conversions International)

Ash Converstions International Creating Remote Workspaces that Keep Businesses Operating at their Best

The percentage of employees working from home is expected to double in 2021 (Forbes, 2020) and with over 40 years of experience in business process automation and digital document management solutions, Ash Conversions International (ACI) is the risk-free choice to keep employees connected. ACI does this in two ways: providing customizable and innovative cloud-based technologies that allow employees to stay connected no matter where they decide to work, and by providing ongoing services and support.

"Last year companies were just trying to make it through as best they could. This year we have had an increase in the number of companies looking to fill the gaps in their workflow processes on a long-term basis" says Anna Reale, ACI's Vice President of Marketing and Sales. "Our Remote Workplace Program allows companies to thrive regardless of their location and our Digital Mailroom services are a hassle-free way to get companies their mail without a physical office, plus our customers gain the ongoing advantage of our extensive experience in a wide range of industries."

About Ash Conversions International (ACI):

ACI's mission has been to help organizations transform the way they manage their information by leveraging innovative solutions for document & data driven business processes. ACI helps companies in diverse industries with their digital document transformation and document process automation strategies. For more information visit www.ashconversions.com.

SOURCE Ash Conversions International

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

09.04.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
09.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
09.04.21 Dr. Thomas Gitzel: Im Sommer ist der Spuk um die Inflation zu Ende!? | BX Swiss TV
09.04.21 SMI schnuppert am Rekordhoch
09.04.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Kaum verändert / EUR/USD – 50er-EMA im Wochenchart hat gehalten
07.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.75% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60% European) auf Temenos AG, Logitech International SA, ams AG
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/j3gkDEcCW2Q

Wird der Inflationsanstieg im Sommer gebremst? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erklärt er, warum der Spuk nach ein paar Monaten schon vorbei sein soll. Was der Ölpreis damit zu tun hat, wie die US-Renditen die Inflationsraten eingepreist haben und ob die FED bei ihrer expansiven Geldpolitik bleibt, dazu gibt Dr. Thomas Gitzel weitere Einblicke.

Dr. Thomas Gitzel: Im Sommer ist der Spuk um die Inflation zu Ende!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Scharfe Kritik: Bank of America geht auf Bitcoin los
ABB-Aktie im Plus: Milliardenschweres Aktienrückkaufprogramm startet am 9. April
Zurich-Aktie gibt ab: Zurich drohen offenbar in britischem Bauskandal Schadenersatzzahlungen
Ray Dalio warnt: Ein Bitcoin-Verbot ist "sehr wahrscheinlich"
Credit Suisse-Aktie unter Druck: Morgan Stanley passt Rating und Kursziel nach unten an
UBS-Aktie freundlich: Bundesverwaltungsgericht lehnt Einsprachen von französischen UBS-Kunden ab
EMA: Auch Thrombose-Fälle bei Impfstoff von Johnson & Johnson - J&J-Aktie in Rot
Dow Jones schliesst stabil -- SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich uneinig
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche kündigt für Fachkongress AAN zahlreiche Pipeline-Updates an
Dow schliesst nach Rekordhoch im Plus -- SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit