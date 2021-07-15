SMI 11’965 -0.7%  SPI 15’409 -0.5%  Dow 34’953 0.1%  DAX 15’630 -1.0%  Euro 1.0846 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’056 -1.1%  Gold 1’825 -0.1%  Bitcoin 29’122 -3.0%  Dollar 0.9184 0.3%  Öl 74.4 -0.2% 
15.07.2021 17:53:00

Ash Brokerage Launches New Policy Management System

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ash Brokerage recently launched In-Force Vision, a revolutionary, holistic policy management system supporting both life and annuity. The platform is unlike anything else currently being offered in the insurance industry.

We are the only brokerage general agency offering this type of platform to advisors.

"We're proud to be a company focused on developing processes to help our industry, our advisors and their clients," says Todd Ruplinger, Chief Innovation Officer at Ash Brokerage. "In-Force Vision fits right into that focus. We are the only brokerage general agency offering this type of platform to advisors."

Ash rolled out In-Force Vision this summer, and they are the only company with a platform dedicated completely to helping advisors manage their existing business. It allows advisors to focus in and find insights and opportunities they might otherwise miss. The platform is simple for advisors to navigate and allows them to see what is important to them.

"It's more than just a way to see your existing policies," says Todd. "It's a way to continue to build a relationship with clients and better serve their changing protection needs."

And it's one more way that Ash continues to be a leader in innovation. Technology has always been part of the company's master plan, with more innovation launches on the horizon, including a new state-of-the-art website.

Keep your eyes on Ash Brokerage this summer for more about how they are leveraging technology to make the insurance process more straight-forward. To learn more about In-Force Vision and other exciting innovations, Ash is hosting their first-ever live event on July 21. It's something you won't want to miss.

About Ash Brokerage – ashbrokerage.com 
Ash Brokerage is a brokerage general agency based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, answering the needs of financial professionals nationwide. For life insurance, annuities, long-term care or disability income, Ash provides the tools and, more importantly, the people needed to get the job done right. For 50 years, the firm has built its success on strong, personal relationships with its clients and partners. Whatever the question. Whatever the need. Ash Answers. 

