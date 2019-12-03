03.12.2019 18:40:00

ASGCT Resources on Blood Cancers and CAR T-Cell Therapy Conclude Patient Education Releases for 2019

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) is releasing the final of the second group of disease-specific resources from its Patient Education program, a new initiative in 2019. The final new resources focus on using CAR T-cell therapy to treat blood cancers.

Beginning in October, ASGCT has released new resources weekly on the Patient Education portal. Designed by ASGCT committee volunteers in coordination with patient advocacy groups, the patient-centered portal aims to educate and inform patients, families, and the public on the status and promise of gene and cell therapies.

The Patient Education resources on blood cancers and CAR T-cell therapy are now available on ASGCT.org. CAR T-cell therapy is a treatment approach that modifies T cells, a type of immune system cell, so that they have the ability to recognize and kill cancer cells. CART T-cell therapy is currently approved by the FDA to treat types of lymphoma and leukemia, which are cancers of the blood cells.

To learn about any of the diseases profiled during the second round, visit these pages:

  • Parkinson's disease
  • Huntington's disease
  • Muscular dystrophy
  • MPS (Mucopolysaccharidoses)
  • Hemophilia
  • Pompe

About ASGCT
The American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy is the primary professional membership organization for scientists, physicians, patient advocates, and other professionals with interest in gene and cell therapy. Our members work in a wide range of settings including universities, hospitals, government agencies, foundations, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. ASGCT advances knowledge, awareness, and education leading to the discovery and clinical application of gene and cell therapies to alleviate human disease to benefit patients and society.

 

SOURCE American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy

