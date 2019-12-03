ASGCT Resources on Blood Cancers and CAR T-Cell Therapy Conclude Patient Education Releases for 2019

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) is releasing the final of the second group of disease-specific resources from its Patient Education program, a new initiative in 2019. The final new resources focus on using CAR T-cell therapy to treat blood cancers.

Beginning in October, ASGCT has released new resources weekly on the Patient Education portal. Designed by ASGCT committee volunteers in coordination with patient advocacy groups, the patient-centered portal aims to educate and inform patients, families, and the public on the status and promise of gene and cell therapies.

The Patient Education resources on blood cancers and CAR T-cell therapy are now available on ASGCT.org. CAR T-cell therapy is a treatment approach that modifies T cells, a type of immune system cell, so that they have the ability to recognize and kill cancer cells. CART T-cell therapy is currently approved by the FDA to treat types of lymphoma and leukemia, which are cancers of the blood cells.

