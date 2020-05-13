<
13.05.2020 16:15:00

Asetek Unveils Rad Card™ - Industry's First Slot-In PCIe Radiator Card

AALBORG, Denmark, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today announced its Rad Card GPU Cooler, bringing liquid cooled GPUs to space constrained PC cases. Asetek's Rad Card GPU Cooler, the industry's first slot-in PCIe radiator card, is first available in Dell-Alienware's newly introduced Alienware Aurora R11 PC.

Space concerns are a real issue for PC manufacturers, leaving GPU air cooling as the only option, until now. Asetek took this challenge head-on, innovating a new approach to radiator technology that reimagines the shape and location of the radiator. The Asetek Rad Card GPU Cooler fits into your motherboard's PCIe slot, just like any other add-in card. By utilizing PCIe slots, Asetek has defined a way to overcome PC manufacturers' dilemma of finding additional space inside the case for a liquid cooled GPU heat exchanger (HEx).

The unique design of Asetek's Rad Card GPU Cooler provides numerous benefits:

  • Space: Rad Card enables a liquid cooled GPU in a chassis where space is constrained, while leaving room for a liquid cooled CPU in the same case.
  • Performance: In space constrained PC cases, Rad Card provides superior cooling over an air-cooled GPU, ensuring GPU stability and limiting thermal throttling.
  • Aesthetics: Rad Card eliminates the hassle and clutter of tube routing for a clean and sparse system environment.

"When Alienware approached us to develop a solution to enable GPU cooling in space constrained cases, we were up for the challenge," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "The result is a completely redesigned approach to GPU cooling."

To learn more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com.

About Asetek
Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL). 

www.asetek.com

Media contact

Margo Westfall
Asetek Sr. Marketing Manager
mwe@asetek.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek-unveils-rad-card----industry-s-first-slot-in-pcie-radiator-card,c3110791

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6758/3110791/1247124.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/asetek/i/asetek-rad-card-in-alienware-aurora-r11-pc,c2784470

Asetek Rad Card in Alienware Aurora R11 PC

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek-unveils-rad-card---industrys-first-slot-in-pcie-radiator-card-301058597.html

SOURCE Asetek

