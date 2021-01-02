SMI 10’704 0.2%  SPI 13’328 0.1%  Dow 30’606 0.7%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0817 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’553 -0.5%  Gold 1’898 0.2%  Bitcoin 26’048 1.3%  Dollar 0.8839 0.3%  Öl 51.7 0.6% 
02.01.2021 16:59:00

Asetek signs IP Agreement and acquisition to strengthen Gaming and Enthusiast offering; Issuance of shares as consideration

AALBORG, Denmark, Jan. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek A/S today announces the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of intellectual property from Finland-based Granite Devices Inc. to support the continued development of the company's Gaming and Enthusiast offering led by the Asetek eSports Academy. 

The acquisition includes software, consultancy, hardware and mechanical designs.  

Asetek will as a part of the capital transaction pay a total consideration of $6.8 million, of which $3.4 million is paid in in cash and the remaining consideration by virtue of newly issued shares in Asetek. 

Asetek's issue of new shares will be directed towards Granite Devices Inc. The new shares will be issued pursuant to authority granted by Asetek's shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting on 29 October 2020.

The issuance of shares is expected to be completed as soon as reasonably possible. When the directed issue of shares is completed, Asetek will announce this in a separate stock exchange release, including the number of shares issued.

"As we develop our eSport Academy, we see new business opportunities emerging within our Gaming and Enthusiast business. These opportunities have led us to strengthen our knowhow and IP to further develop our positioning and product offering in a rapidly growing market segment," said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek. "The knowhow and IP we now add are highly complementary to our established capabilities and position within electronic, electrical, software and mechanical engineering systems, and will allow significantly faster go to market with a series of new products."    

Separately, also motivated by Gaming and Enthusiast opportunities, Asetek in November closed the acquisition of UK-based UltimateGameTech and its software and hardware solutions for approximately GBP 1 million in cash. Asetek has retained one software engineer following the transaction.

Asetek will provide an update on its strategic development at a Capital Markets Update scheduled for 3 March 2021. More details to follow later. The company will release its fourth quarter and annual report for 2020 on February 24, 2021.

About Asetek

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).  

www.asetek.com 

For further information, please contact:

CEO and Founder André S. Eriksen

+45 2125 7076, email: ceo@asetek.com

Asetek A/SAssensvej 2DK-9220 Aalborg EastDenmark

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek-signs-ip-agreement-and-acquisition-to-strengthen-gaming-and-enthusiast-offering--issuance-of-,c3263423

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6758/3263423/1355542.pdf

Release

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek-signs-ip-agreement-and-acquisition-to-strengthen-gaming-and-enthusiast-offering-issuance-of-shares-as-consideration-301199898.html

SOURCE Asetek

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 83.65
1.42 %
Roche Hldg G 309.00
0.67 %
Swiss Life Hldg 412.40
0.44 %
LafargeHolcim 48.62
0.37 %
The Swatch Grp 241.50
0.21 %
Swisscom 477.10
-0.40 %
UBS Group 12.47
-0.44 %
CieFinRichemont 80.08
-0.52 %
Sika 241.80
-0.66 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’040.00
-1.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.12.20
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Neues Allzeithoch / LafargeHolcim – Widerstand hält
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Jim Cramer: Diese Aktie dürfte nach der Pandemie ein Comeback starten
JPMorgan-Analysten sehen starkes Börsenjahr 2021 voraus
Bitcoin-Rally geht weiter - Kurs über Marke von 30'700 Dollar
Nach Turbojahr 2020: Darum sieht Gene Munster Tesla auch 2021 auf der Überholspur
Facebook hat mit Novi und Diem grosse Pläne für 2021
Lohnender Luxus: Diese Sachwerte bringen mehr Rendite als Aktien
2020: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
4. Quartal 2020: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
Morgan Stanley: Darum sind Direct Listings wie bei Spotify und Slack bei der Preisbildung effizienter als IPOs
4. Quartal 2020: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zum Jahresende stärker -- DAX beendet letzten Börsentag des Jahres tiefer
Der heimische Markt hat sich am Mittwoch etwas höher in die Feiertagspause zum Jahreswechsel verabschiedet. Der deutsche Leitindex hatte an seinem letzten Börsentag des Jahres 2020 letztendlich Verluste zu beklagen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit