Asetek Announces Gameplay has Started in the Danish CoolNation Masters CS:GO Video Gaming Tournament

AALBORG, Denmark, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, announced that online gameplay has kicked off in a major way. Yes! After intense preparation, a few hurdles and a close-call or two, we are live! The CoolNation Masters Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) tournament is now open to the Danish eSports community.

Thirty eight teams are competing through group and knockout stages to see who wins top prizes, including GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Graphic Cards, Asetek's renowned liquid coolers and plenty of cool gear and swag from many of its top brand OEM partners.

The play will be fast with:

Quarter Finals scheduled for October 7th-13th

Semifinals to occur October 14th-21st ; and

Finals to be held November 9th-10th

Finalists will come together at the Asetek headquarters in Aalborg, Denmark where they will compete at the all new eSports Academy studio and training center.

For more than 20 years, premier thermal solutions from Asetek have been cooling processors around the globe. The Company's all-in-one liquid coolers can be found in high-end gaming PCs and official eSports tournament machines. Asetek invented the sealed-loop liquid cooler and continues to innovate to improve high-performance systems.

"We're excited to host the CoolNation Masters tournament, where we can directly engage with hardware-savvy gamers, enthusiasts and eSport's athletes," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "Early on, our VapoChill and WaterChill brands rocked the gaming community. Today we're at it again innovating to improve high-performance systems, while also fostering meaningful relationships with the community."

To join our community of gamers and enthusiasts and read updates on the tournament, visit www.coolnation.com. To learn more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com .

About Asetek

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

www.asetek.com

Media contact

Margo Westfall

Asetek Sr. Marketing Manager

+1-408-644-5616

mwe@asetek.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek-announces-gameplay-has-started-in-the-danish-coolnation-masters-cs-go-video-gaming-tournament,c2914436

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6758/2914436/1111733.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/asetek/i/coolnation-masters-pr-picture-square,c2687112 CoolNation Masters PR picture square

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek-announces-gameplay-has-started-in-the-danish-coolnation-masters-csgo-video-gaming-tournament-300923012.html

SOURCE Asetek