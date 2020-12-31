|
31.12.2020 03:50:00
Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"
OSLO, Norway, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of October 23, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until March 5, 2021 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4 million and with a maximum of 381,000 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and ommission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
Trading day
Number of shares bought back
Average purchase price (NOK)
Amount (USD)
Total, latest announcement
163,414
88.2272
1,594,538.23
42:
21 December 2020
3,404
102.5580
40,182.27
43:
22 December 2020
3,979
103.7518
47,392.70
44:
23 December 2020
3,112
103.6199
37,244.72
Total accumulated over week 52/2020
10,495
103.3255
124,819.69
Total accumulated during the
173,909
89.1383
1,719,357.92
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 1,008,156 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.81% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.
About Asetek
Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).
www.asetek.com
For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com
Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2
DK-9220 Aalborg East
Denmark
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek-a-s-announces-transactions-carried-out-under-the-current-share-buyback-programme-in-accordanc,c3263133
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/6758/3263133/1355294.pdf
Release
https://mb.cision.com/Public/6758/3263133/bec7a2f8f96eb54b.pdf
Week 52
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek-as-announces-transactions-carried-out-under-the-current-share-buyback-programme-in-accordance-with-the-safe-harbour-method-301199565.html
SOURCE Asetek
Nachrichten zu Asetek A-Smehr Nachrichten
|
25.02.20
|Ausblick: Asetek A-S öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
21.10.19
|Ausblick: Asetek A-S gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
13.08.19
|Ausblick: Asetek A-S gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
29.04.19
|Ausblick: Asetek A-S stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.03.19
|Ausblick: Asetek A-S zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.04.18
|Asetek - Q1 2018: Record Q1 revenue (Benzinga)
Analysen zu Asetek A-Smehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI zum Jahresende stärker -- DAX beendet letzten Börsentag des Jahres tiefer
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt hat sich am Mittwoch etwas höher in die Feiertagspause zum Jahreswechsel verabschiedet. Der deutsche Leitindex hatte an seinem letzten Börsentag des Jahres 2020 letztendlich Verluste zu beklagen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}