Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the 'Safe Harbour Method'

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of October 23, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until March 5, 2021 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4 million and with a maximum of 381,000 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and ommission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average purchase price (NOK) Amount (USD) Total, latest announcement 84,493 79.6519 726,077.05 17: 16 November 2020 4,410 87.2645 42,408.98 18: 17 November 2020 3,963 92.7040 40,485.93 19: 18 November 2020 4,000 88.4740 39,211.68 20: 19 November 2020 5,000 91.7269 50,816.70 21: 20 November 2020 3,000 97.0813 32,357.20 Total accumulated over week 47/2020 20,373 91.1008 205,280.48 Total accumulated during the

share buy-back programme 104,866 81.8762 931,357.54

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 939,113 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.55% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

