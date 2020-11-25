SMI 10’492 0.3%  SPI 12’992 0.3%  Dow 30’046 1.5%  DAX 13’292 1.3%  Euro 1.0838 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’508 1.3%  Gold 1’807 -1.7%  Bitcoin 17’404 3.7%  Dollar 0.9112 -0.2%  Öl 47.9 4.5% 

25.11.2020 03:56:00

Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the 'Safe Harbour Method'

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of October 23, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until March 5, 2021 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4 million and with a maximum of 381,000 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and  ommission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

                                   

                                   

Trading day

Number of shares bought back

                                   

Average purchase price (NOK)

                                   

Amount (USD)

                                               

                                   

Total, latest announcement

84,493

 

79.6519

 

 

726,077.05

                                   

17:

                                   

16 November 2020

 

4,410

 

87.2645

 

 

42,408.98

                                   

18:

                                   

17 November 2020

 

3,963

 

92.7040

 

 

40,485.93

                                   

19:

                                   

18 November 2020

 

4,000

 

88.4740

 

 

39,211.68

                                   

20:

                                   

19 November 2020

 

5,000

 

91.7269

 

 

50,816.70

                                   

21:

                                   

20 November 2020

 

3,000

 

97.0813

 

 

32,357.20

                                   

Total accumulated over week 47/2020

20,373

 

91.1008

 

 

205,280.48

                                   

Total accumulated during the
share buy-back programme

104,866

 

81.8762

 

 

931,357.54

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 939,113 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.55% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com

Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2
DK-9220 Aalborg East
Denmark

