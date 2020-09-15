|
15.09.2020 14:56:00
Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"
OSLO, Norway, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of May 19, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until September 30, 2020 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4.5 million and with a maximum of 1,038,082 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and ommission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
Trading day
Number of shares bought back
Average purchase price (NOK)
Amount (USD)
Total, latest announcement
584,704
61.5261
3,856,210.56
78:
7 September 2020
4,919
82.8886
45,706.42
79:
8 September 2020
3,951
81.3397
35,383.18
80:
9 September 2020
5,000
77.5749
42,898.92
81:
10 September 2020
4,957
76.8426
42,509.42
82:
11 September 2020
4,793
78.7639
41,753.20
Total accumulated over week
37/2020
23,620
79.3988
208,251.15
Total accumulated during the
608,324
62.2201
4,064,461.71
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 785,922 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.05% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.
About Asetek
Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).
www.asetek.com
For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com
Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2
DK-9220 Aalborg East
Denmark
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek-a-s-announces-transactions-carried-out-under-the-current-share-buyback-programme-in-accordanc,c3194514
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/6758/3194514/1306547.pdf
Release
https://mb.cision.com/Public/6758/3194514/b91b2595bf5c26f5.pdf
Week 37
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek-as-announces-transactions-carried-out-under-the-current-share-buyback-programme-in-accordance-with-the-safe-harbour-method-301131287.html
SOURCE Asetek
Nachrichten zu Asetek A-Smehr Nachrichten
|
25.02.20
|Ausblick: Asetek A-S öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
21.10.19
|Ausblick: Asetek A-S gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
13.08.19
|Ausblick: Asetek A-S gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
29.04.19
|Ausblick: Asetek A-S stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.03.19
|Ausblick: Asetek A-S zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.04.18
|Asetek - Q1 2018: Record Q1 revenue (Benzinga)
Analysen zu Asetek A-Smehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street vorbörslich höher -- SMI und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
An der Wall Street werden am Dienstag wieder Gewinne erwartet. Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche DAX legen am Dienstag zu. Asiens Indizes fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}