Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of May 19, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until September 30, 2020 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4.5 million and with a maximum of 1,038,082 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and ommission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of shares bought back Average purchase price (NOK) Amount (USD) Total, latest announcement

584,704 61.5261 3,856,210.56 78: 7 September 2020 4,919 82.8886 45,706.42 79: 8 September 2020 3,951 81.3397 35,383.18 80: 9 September 2020 5,000 77.5749 42,898.92 81: 10 September 2020 4,957 76.8426 42,509.42 82: 11 September 2020 4,793 78.7639 41,753.20 Total accumulated over week 37/2020 23,620 79.3988 208,251.15 Total accumulated during the

share buy-back programme 608,324 62.2201 4,064,461.71













With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 785,922 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.05% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com

Asetek A/S

Assensvej 2

DK-9220 Aalborg East

Denmark

