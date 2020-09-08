<
08.09.2020 12:16:00

Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of May 19, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until September 30, 2020 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4.5 million and with a maximum of 1,038,082 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and  ommission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day


Number of shares bought back

Average purchase price (NOK)

Amount (USD)

Total, latest announcement


557,875

60.4702

3,603,202.07

73:

31 August 2020


5,000

87.1014

49,952.65

74:

1 September 2020


5,000

84.8734

48,377.84

75:

2 September 2020


4,954

83.2273

46,755.73

76:

3 September 2020


4,875

80.7792

44,144.82

77:

4 September 2020


7,000

81.9722

63,864.54

Total accumulated over week

36/2020

26,829

83.4838

253,095.59

Total accumulated during the
share buy-back programme

584,704

61.5261

3,856,297.66

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 762,322 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.95% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com 

Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2
DK-9220 Aalborg East
Denmark

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek-a-s-announces-transactions-carried-out-under-the-current-share-buyback-programme-in-accordanc,c3190892

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6758/3190892/1304141.pdf

Release

https://mb.cision.com/Public/6758/3190892/93e92a8de0990548.pdf

Week 36

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek-as-announces-transactions-carried-out-under-the-current-share-buyback-programme-in-accordance-with-the-safe-harbour-method-301125364.html

SOURCE Asetek

