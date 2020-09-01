Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of May 19, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until September 30, 2020 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4.5 million and with a maximum of 1,038,082 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of shares

bought back Average purchase

price (NOK) Amount (USD) Total, latest announcement

534,038 59.3083 3,372,062.27 68: 24 August 2020

3,967 79.0403 34,867.08 69: 25 August 2020

4,939 88.7319 48,952.17 70: 26 August 2020

4,968 89.2318 49,738.66 71: 27 August 2020

5,000 87.9436 49,160.47 72: 28 August 2020

4,963 86.0557 48,475.22 Total accumulated over week 35/2020 23,837 86.5006 231,193.61 Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme 557,875 60.4702 3,603,255.88

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 735,493 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.85% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

