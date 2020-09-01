|
01.09.2020 01:29:00
Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"
OSLO, Norway, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of May 19, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until September 30, 2020 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4.5 million and with a maximum of 1,038,082 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
Trading day
Number of shares
Average purchase
Amount (USD)
Total, latest announcement
534,038
59.3083
3,372,062.27
68:
24 August 2020
3,967
79.0403
34,867.08
69:
25 August 2020
4,939
88.7319
48,952.17
70:
26 August 2020
4,968
89.2318
49,738.66
71:
27 August 2020
5,000
87.9436
49,160.47
72:
28 August 2020
4,963
86.0557
48,475.22
Total accumulated over week
35/2020
23,837
86.5006
231,193.61
Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme
557,875
60.4702
3,603,255.88
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 735,493 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.85% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.
About Asetek
Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).
www.asetek.com
For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com
Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2
DK-9220 Aalborg East
Denmark
