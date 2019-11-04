NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

ASEAN Air Compressor Market Research Report: By Type (Positive Displacement, Dynamic), Lubrication Type (Oil-Free, Oil-Flooded), Portability (Portable, Stationary), Pressure (Ultra-Low-Pressure, Low-Pressure, Medium-Pressure, High-Pressure, Hyper-Pressure), Application (Construction, Power, Industrial Manufacturing, HVAC-R, Chemical and Cement, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Textile), Geographical Outlook (Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam) - Industry Size, Share and Trend Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024



From garnering $902.9 million in 2018, the ASEAN air compressor market is predicted to generate $1,126.9 million by 2024, witnessing a 3.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). A shift toward energy-efficient air compressors, flourishing automotive industry, and increasing construction activities are influencing the market positively. ASEAN, short for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, has Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Brunei, Thailand, Singapore, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia as its members. A mechanical device which is used for increasing the air pressure by reducing its volume is termed as an air compressor.



Based on lubrication, the ASEAN air compressor market is bifurcated into oil-flooded and oil-free. In 2018, the larger value share in the market was accounted for by oil-flooded compressors all throughout the historical period (2014–2018) due to their high demand across various industries owing to their ability to provide high pressure. In the forecast period, oil-free compressors are expected to witness the higher CAGR as they are being heavily deployed in the food & beverage industry and hospitals because they release clean air



An inclination toward oil-free compressors can be observed in the ASEAN air compressor market. Industries such as oil & gas, automotive, textile, food & beverage, power, chemical, and manufacturing use compressors in high numbers. Oil-flooded air compressors lead to condensation and contamination of the air, which is making many companies switch to oil-free variants. In the food & beverage industry, for product packaging and handling, oil-free compressors are being used. Further, due to their lower discharge pressure, these compressors consume approximately 6.0% less energy than the oil-flooded type, therefore are high in demand.



The flourishing automotive industry in the region is a major contributor to the ASEAN air compressor market growth. Such devices are heavily used in the automotive industry for a range of purposes, such as engine construction, tire inflation, air conditioning systems, and vehicle painting. Countries such as Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia are the leading car manufacturers here. In Indonesia, in 2018, 13.43 million cars were sold, compared to 1.22 million in 2017. Therefore, with increasing automobile sales and production, the demand for compressors in the region is growing.



ASEAN Air Compressor Market Segmentation



Market Segmentation by Type

Positive Displacement

Reciprocating

In-line

V-shaped

Tandem piston

Single-acting

Double-acting

Diaphragm

Rotary

Screw

Vane

Lobe and scroll

Dynamic

Centrifugal

Axial flow



Market Segmentation by Lubrication Type

Oil-Free

Oil-Flooded



Market Segmentation by Portability

Portable

Stationary



Market Segmentation by Pressure

Ultra-Low-Pressure

Low-Pressure

Medium-Pressure

High-Pressure

Hyper-Pressure



Market Segmentation by Application

Construction

Power

Industrial Manufacturing

Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HVAC-R)

Chemical and Cement

Oil & gas

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Textile

Others (Healthcare, Research Laboratories, and Agriculture)

Market Segmentation by Oil-Free Piston Air Compressor



By Application

Construction

Industrial Manufacturing

Food & Beverage

Chemical and Cement

Healthcare



By Pressure

Ultra-Low-Pressure

Low-Pressure

Medium-Pressure

High-Pressure



Market Segmentation by Country

Indonesia Air Compressor Market

By type

By lubrication type

By portability

By pressure

By application

By oil-free piston air compressor

By application

By pressure

Malaysia Air Compressor Market

By type

By lubrication type

By portability

By pressure

By application

By oil-free piston air compressor

By application

By pressure

Philippines Air Compressor Market

By type

By lubrication type

By portability

By pressure

By application

By oil-free piston air compressor

By application

By pressure

Singapore Air Compressor Market

By type

By lubrication type

By portability

By pressure

By application

By oil-free piston air compressor

By application

By pressure

Thailand Air Compressor Market

By type

By lubrication type

By portability

By pressure

By application

By oil-free piston air compressor

By application

By pressure

Vietnam Air Compressor Market

By type

By lubrication type

By portability

By pressure

By application

By oil-free piston air compressor

By application

By pressure

Rest of ASEAN Air Compressor Market

By type

By lubrication type

By portability

By pressure

By application

By oil-free piston air compressor

By application

By pressure



