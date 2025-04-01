Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’598 -1.9%  SPI 16’800 -1.7%  Dow 42’002 1.0%  DAX 22’163 -1.3%  Euro 0.9566 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’248 -1.6%  Gold 3’123 1.3%  Bitcoin 73’052 0.8%  Dollar 0.8841 0.4%  Öl 74.7 1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla11448018Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Swiss Life1485278Partners Group2460882
Top News
1. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt schlussendlich
NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 schlussendlich stärker
Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ Composite verbucht letztendlich Abschläge
Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones steigt schlussendlich
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

01.04.2025 02:30:10

Ascott Expands Pet-Friendly Offerings With lyf one-north Singapore

CapitaLand Investment
2.74 SGD -1.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 01/04/2025 / 02:30 CET/CEST

lyf one-north Singapore joins Citadines Balestier Singapore, Citadines Raffles Place Singapore, and Oakwood Studios Singapore as the latest pet-friendly accommodation, offering exciting pet-related activities for guests.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 April 2025 - The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the lodging business unit wholly owned by CapitaLand Investment (CLI) is expanding its pet-friendly portfolio in Singapore with the addition of lyf one-north Singapore, offering a welcoming space for guests travelling with their furry companions. In line with Ascott's commitment to enhancing guest experiences, the property will introduce a range of pet-centric activities, further solidifying its position as a hospitality leader catering to diverse lifestyle needs.

Beyond being a pet-friendly accommodation, lyf one-north Singapore will host a variety of engaging activities for pet lovers, including pet adoption drives, yoga sessions for dogs and cats, pet treat workshops, and pet obedience training sessions. These initiatives underscore Ascott's dedication to creating a holistic environment where both guests and their pets feel comfortable and at home.

"We know that for many of our guests, pets aren't just animals; they are beloved members of the family," said Ms. Judy Wong, Country General Manager, Singapore Operations, Ascott. "At our pet-friendly properties, we warmly welcome you into a space where both you and your fur-kids can find comfort and care together. With our pet-friendly properties strategically located in or near the city centre, the introduction of lyf one-north Singapore in the west offers another wonderful home away from home that perfectly suits your family's lifestyle. Here, both you and your cherished pets can create lasting memories together."

lyf one-north Singapore: A Vibrant Social Living Hub
Nestled in Nepal Hill, lyf one-north Singapore embodies experience-led co-living with 324 apartment units catering to mid- and long-term stays. The property is situated within the dynamic one-north district, home to major corporations, start-ups, and creative communities. With its prime location opposite one-north MRT station and just a 30-minute ride from the Central Business District, it is tailored for digital nomads, technopreneurs, creatives, and self-starters.

The property's seamless integration into one-north's thriving ecosystem provides guests with convenient access to an array of recreational, retail, and dining options, including pet-friendly establishments. With pedestrian pathways, cycling tracks, and Personal Mobility Device (PMD) access paths, exploring the area is easy and enjoyable for both guests and their pets.

Explore Ascott's Pet-Friendly Portfolio
Ascott continues to strengthen its pet-friendly hospitality offerings, with properties such as Citadines Balestier Singapore, Citadines Raffles Place Singapore, and Oakwood Studios Singapore. Each property provides tailored experiences for pet owners and their furry companions, ensuring an enjoyable and memorable stay.

Ascott Star Rewards: Exclusive Perks for Members
Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) members staying with pets will receive a special welcome kit, making their experience even more delightful. Guests can sign up for a complimentary ASR membership to enjoy exclusive year-round benefits. For more information, visit: https://www.discoverasr.com/en/singapore

Entrepôt: A Pet-Friendly Culinary Experience
For guests looking to dine with their pets, Entrepôt at The Robertson House by The Crest Collection offers an inviting pet-friendly experience. Whether enjoying a weekday set lunch, Social Hour evenings, or the weekend Steak Buffet, guests can bring their pets to the alfresco dining area for a relaxed meal together.

"At Entrepôt, we believe dining should be an inclusive experience for both our guests and their pets," said Nixon Low, Director of Culinary & Beverage Operations at The Robertson House by The Crest Collection. "We are excited to extend our warm hospitality to our guests and their four-legged companions."

For more information and reservations, please visit: www.entrepot.sg.
Hashtag: #Ascott

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About The Ascott Limited

The Ascott Limited (Ascott) is driven by a vision to be the preferred hospitality company, enriching global living with heartfelt experiences. With a portfolio of over 980 properties across more than 230 cities in over 40 countries, Ascott's presence spans Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the USA. Its diverse collection of award-winning brands includes Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Somerset, The Crest Collection, The Unlimited Collection, Fox, Harris, POP!, Preference, Quest, Vertu and Yello.

Ascott specialises in managing and franchising a wide range of lodging options, including serviced residences, hotels, resorts, social living properties and branded residences, catering to the varying needs and preferences of global travellers. Through the Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) loyalty programme, members enjoy exclusive privileges and curated experiences, enhancing every aspect of their travel journey.

As a wholly owned business unit of CapitaLand Investment Limited, Ascott generates fee-related earnings by leveraging its expertise in both lodging management and investment management. It also drives the expansion of funds under management by growing its sponsored CapitaLand Ascott Trust and private funds.

For more information on Ascott and its sustainability programme, please visit www.discoverasr.com/the-ascott-limited. Alternatively, connect with Ascott on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

About CapitaLand Investment Limited

(www.capitalandinvest.com)

Headquartered and listed in Singapore in 2021, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real asset manager with a strong Asia foothold. As at 31 December 2024, CLI had S$136 billion of assets under management, as well as S$117 billion of funds under management held via stakes in seven listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts and a suite of private real asset vehicles that invest in demographics, disruption and digitalisation-themed strategies. Its diversified real asset classes include retail, office, lodging, industrial, logistics, business parks, wellness, self-storage, data centres, private credit and special opportunities.

CLI aims to scale its fund management, lodging management and commercial management businesses globally and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand Group's development arm. In 2025, CapitaLand Group celebrates 25 years of excellence in real estate and continues to innovate and shape the industry.

As a responsible company, CLI places sustainability at the core of what it does and has committed to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions for Scope 1 and 2 by 2050. CLI contributes to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.

225647
News Source: The Ascott Limited

01/04/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com

Analysen zu CapitaLand Investment Limited Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dienstag um 18 Uhr live: Verdienen Sie, wenn andere zittern - mit Optionen zum stabilen Einkommen

Wie wäre es, Monat für Monat einen verlässlichen Cashflow aus dem Aktienmarkt zu generieren - unabhängig davon, ob die Kurse steigen oder fallen? Kein Aprilscherz!

Einfach anmelden und dabei sein!

Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2025 – 🔍 Finanzmärkte im Umbruch: Auswirkungen auf Anleihen, Aktien & Edelmetalle | BX TV

n dieser aktuellen Ausgabe analysieren Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) und Marco Ludescher (Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG) die gegenwärtige Lage an den globalen Finanzmärkten.

📌 Themen im Überblick:

📉 Schuldenpolitik in Deutschland und der EU – Sondervermögen, Infrastrukturpakete & Reaktionen der Anleihemärkte
🏦 Zinspolitik der EZB – Welche Wirkung hat die aktuelle Senkung wirklich?
🇺🇸 USA im Wahljahr – Trumps neue Wirtschaftspläne & mögliche Folgen für Handel und Märkte
📊 Wachstumstrends im Vergleich – Warum Europa wirtschaftlich hinter den USA zurückfällt
⚠️ Belastungsfaktoren für Aktienmärkte – Gewinnrückgänge, Insolvenzen, Kreditrisiken

📈 Ergänzt durch zahlreiche aktuelle Charts, Hintergrunddaten und konkrete Einschätzungen zu unterschiedlichen Anlageklassen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2025 – 🔍 Finanzmärkte im Umbruch: Auswirkungen auf Anleihen, Aktien & Edelmetalle | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

31.03.25 Logo WHS PVH Corp. Aktienanalyse – Calvin Klein und Tommy Hilfiger unter einem Dach vereint
31.03.25 FAQ: Soybean Oilshare futures and options
31.03.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Eine begehrte Trophäe
31.03.25 Marktüberblick: Asiatische Börsen mit Zoll-Sorgen unter Druck
31.03.25 Gold als Anlageoption im Jahr 2025
31.03.25 Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2025 – 🔍 Finanzmärkte im Umbruch: Auswirkungen auf Anleihen, Aktien & Edelmetalle | BX TV
28.03.25 SMI gibt weiter nach
27.03.25 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
25.03.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Sika, Straumann, Swiss Re
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’114.10 18.94 BHDSPU
Short 13’364.05 13.76 B1LSOU
Short 13’853.58 8.93 B6CSKU
SMI-Kurs: 12’598.12 31.03.2025 17:30:38
Long 12’120.00 19.81
Long 11’840.00 13.82
Long 11’320.00 8.96
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Auf diese Schweizer Aktien setzt die UBS
1. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
ABB-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: ABB sieht sich bezüglich US-Zöllen gut vorbereitet
HENSOLDT-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: HENSOLDT stärkt Partnerschaft mit tschechischem Militär
Zollsorgen belasten: US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen sehr schwach -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich unter Druck - Nikkei tiefrot
Milliardenverkäufe bei Tesla durch Insider - Ein mögliches Warnsignal?
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 13: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Zoll-Drohung von Trump: Halbleiteraktien wie SK hynix, Samsung, Infineon, AIXTRON mit deutlichen Kursverlusten
KW 13: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in Q1 2025
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im März 2025
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}