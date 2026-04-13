Ascory Bank: 2025 Annual Financial Statements mark a strategic new beginning



EQS-Media / 13.04.2026 / 15:27 CET/CEST



2025 financial year closes with a result before taxes of EUR 2.0 million

Strong capital base with a CET1 ratio of around 24 % enables growth

2025, a year of transformation, creates the basis for a new business model



Hamburg, 13/04/2026 – In financial year 2025, Ascory Bank AG clearly returned to profitability with a result before taxes of EUR 2.0 million, thereby reaching an important milestone in its comprehensive transformation (previous year’s EBT: EUR 0.1 million). The bank has a strong capital base with a CET1 ratio of around 24 %, which it can use as a foundation for sustainable, risk-conscious growth. Following the realignment of its business model and organization, Ascory Bank will focus in the future on structured financing for growth-oriented companies – with a clear emphasis on innovative segments such as fintech and energy transition. By the end of 2028, the bank aims to achieve a return on equity (RoE) of over 10 %, a cost-to-income ratio (CIR) of less than 65 %, and a core Tier I ratio of more than 15 %.

Today, Ascory Bank AG published its audited financial statements for the 2025 financial year. Despite significant one-time effects resulting from the strategic realignment and the resolution of regulatory issues, net profit amounted to EUR 0.5 million, following a net loss of EUR 1.6 million in the previous year. At the same time, adjusted earnings developed positively: Net interest income declined by approximately 24 % to EUR 31.2 million due to the elimination of interest income from the run-off portfolios. Adjusted for this one-time effect, however, it increased by approximately 14 % to EUR 22.5 million (previous year: EUR 19.8 million). Net commission income decreased by 31 %, or approximately EUR 1.4 million, as a result of the strategic realignment and the discontinuation of the Commercial Banking Division. However, net commission income from core business increased significantly by 77 % from EUR 1.7 million to EUR 3.0 million. Overall, net income fell by approximately 20 % to EUR 40.9 million (previous year: EUR 51.3 million) as planned as part of the realignment. Administrative expenses were reduced to EUR 32.5 million (previous year: EUR 38.9 million).



A new name – a symbol of a true new beginning

The legal change of name to Ascory Bank AG, which took effect in February 2026, marked a visible step in the transformation process. This process was initiated in March 2025 with the appointment of a new Management Board. The completion of the special audit pursuant to Section 44 of the German Banking Act (KWG) in October 2025 marked a key milestone in the transformation.

“Ascory is the result of a profound transformation – not just a new name,” says Matthias Wargers, Spokesman of the Management Board. “We have strategically repositioned the bank, sustainably strengthened governance and control structures, and fundamentally modernized the organization.” Dirk Auerbach, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Ascory Bank, adds: “The goals achieved in 2025 are impressive given the starting point last year. They confirm the new course and the bank’s increased performance.”



A focused business model with a clear strategic vision

Ascorry Bank has consistently aligned its business model as a credit-focused specialist bank for growth-oriented companies, particularly in sectors such as fintech and energy transition. Non-strategic activities and the former commercial banking Division have been scaled back, while expertise in structured lending has been strategically expanded.

“We have focused on what our core expertise consists of: structured financing for growth-oriented companies,” said Wargers. “We have found that our solutions and our entrepreneurial culture address the needs of innovative scale-ups and late-stage startups. Therefore, we see this as a highly relevant market segment in which we intend to establish a sustainable position.”



New bank-wide management system at the core of the transformation

A key element of the realignment is the introduction of a modern, integrated management system for the entire bank. Management today is consistently guided by clearly defined key performance indicators and is closely aligned with the business and risk strategy. At the same time, digital processes and improved data structures enable efficient scalability. Growth is strategically managed based on RWA efficiency to allocate capital to businesses that generate appropriate risk-adjusted returns.

“In 2025, we specifically established new processes and structures to support our positioning as a specialized bank for structured loans in a risk-oriented manner. At the same time, we have set strategic goals against which we will be measured in the future,” explains Wargers.



From Transformation to Scaling

With the completion of key transformation measures, Ascory Bank is looking ahead. The structures established in 2025 form the foundation for the next phase of development—and progress is already evident in operational performance: Total assets rose by 6 % to approximately EUR 1.06 billion, driven by a targeted expansion of the lending business to over EUR 550 million.



At the same time, the capital base has improved significantly. The core capital ratio (CET1) stands at around 24 %, well above regulatory requirements, and lays the foundation for the bank’s growth targets. The bank’s liquidity position also remains at a comfortable level. Going forward, the bank aims to further diversify its funding base by targeting institutional depositors.



“2025 was the year of consistent realignment—2026 will be the year of further implementation and scaling,” said Wargers. “We have placed the bank on a solid foundation and will now leverage this specifically for profitable growth. The focus is on further expanding our core business areas, deepening strategic partnerships, and establishing the Ascory brand in the market.”

About Ascory Bank AG

Ascory Bank is a German credit institution founded in Hamburg in 1995 with an additional location in Sofia. The bank offers growth-oriented companies such as scale-up and start-up customers structured financing to implement their growth targets. The bank is particularly active in the areas of fintech, energy transition and LBO/MBO transactions involving medium-sized companies. The bank offers depositors secure investment opportunities.

Ascory Bank AG is registered with the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority and is also connected to the Compensatory Fund of German Banks (EdB).

For more information, see https://www.ascory-bank.de/en.



Press-Contact

Sanja Schultz-Szabo

Head of Communications & Board Affairs

T +49 (0) 40 66 86 49-0

M communications@ascory.de



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