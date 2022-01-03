SMI 12’913 -0.1%  SPI 16’445 -0.4%  Dow 36’338 -0.2%  DAX 15’885 0.2%  Euro 1.0358 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’298 -0.2%  Gold 1’822 0.4%  Bitcoin 42’308 -1.8%  Dollar 0.9110 -0.3%  Öl 77.9 -1.7% 
Jetzt Gratisaktie sichern
03.01.2022 01:30:00

Ascletis Expands Ritonavir Oral Tablet Production and Announces Oral Direct-Acting Antiviral Pipeline Against SARS-CoV-2 Virus

- Ritonavir oral tablet annual production capacity has been expanded to 100 million tablets and can be further rapidly expanded based on market demand

- ASC10 is an oral direct-acting antiviral drug candidate targeting RNA dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) to treat SARS-CoV-2 infection

- ASC11 is an oral direct-acting antiviral drug candidate targeting 3-chymotrypsin like protease (3CLpro), combined with ritonavir oral tablets, to treat SARS-CoV-2 infection

HANGZHOU and SHAOXING, China, Jan. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672) today announces the expansion of the production of ritonavir oral tablets and oral direct-acting antiviral R&D pipeline for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection. The Company's COVID-19 pipeline currently includes (i) ritonavir oral tablet(100mg), an authorized product, (ii) ASC10, an oral RNA dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) inhibitor and (iii) ASC11, an oral 3-chymotrypsin like protease (3CLpro) inhibitor.

The Company owns the only authorized ritonavir oral tablet in China, which passed bioequivalence study. The Company's ritonavir oral tablet was approved in September, 2021 by China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). As a pharmacokinetic booster of multiple antiviral protease inhibitors, a low dose ritonavir oral tablet (100mg) is a component of oral direct-acting antiviral drug Paxlovid (Nirmatrelvir+ritonavir). The Company applied the sophisticated formulation technology to significantly increase the human bioavailability of ritonavir which has a very poor solubility and successfully achieved human bioequivalence with the ritonavir oral tablets produced by the Originator, AbbVie. The Company is planning to file generic drug applications for registrations in multiple countries in the world. Ritonavir oral tablet annual production capacity has been expanded to 100 million tablets and can be further rapidly expanded based on market demand.

ASC10 is an oral direct-acting antiviral drug candidate targeting RdRp. In vitro data showed significant activity against SARS-CoV-2. ASC10 is an in-house discovered drug candidate with the global intellectual property and commercial rights. Compared to RdRp-targeted Molnupiravir which was approved by US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), ASC10 has a new and differentiated chemical structure. The Company has filed multiple compound and use patent applications. The data from animal studies demonstrated that ASC10 has higher bioavailability when compared to Molnupiravir. The Company plans to submit investigational drug applications (INDs) for clinical trials in China, USA etc. in the first half of 2022.

ASC11 is an oral direct-acting antiviral drug candidate targeting 3CLpro, in combination with the authorized ritonavir oral tablets produced by the Company, to treat SARS-CoV-2 infection. ASC11 is an in-house discovered drug candidate with the global intellectual property and commercial rights. Compared to 3CLpro-targeted Nirmatrelvir which was approved by US FDA, ASC11 has a new and differentiated chemical structure. The Company has filed the compound and use patent applications. The Company plans to submit INDs for clinical trials in China, USA etc. in the second half of 2022. The Company has extensive R&D experience in viral protease inhibitors and successfully developed and commercialized oral HCV protease inhibitor GANOVO® in combination with ritonavir oral tablets for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C.

"At the beginning of COVID-19 in 2020, based on its antiviral platform and R&D experience, the Company made the firm and rapid decision to invest in oral direct-acting antivirals R&D against RdRp and 3CLpro of SARS-CoV-2. Meanwhile, the Company accelerated the development effort to obtain the approval of ritonavir oral tablets in China and successfully achieved the authorization by China NMPA for ritonavir oral tablets," said Dr. Jinzi J. Wu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis, "The Company has tremendous experience in antiviral oral protease inhibitors and successfully developed the fixed-dose combination ASC09F (ASC09+ritonavir) to treat HIV infection, in addition to launching GANOVO®/Ritonavir combination for chronic hepatits C."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascletis-expands-ritonavir-oral-tablet-production-and-announces-oral-direct-acting-antiviral-pipeline-against-sars-cov-2-virus-301452489.html

SOURCE Ascletis Pharma Inc.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 2 – Ausblick 2022 | BX Swiss TV

Im zweiten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews gibt Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG, einen Ausblick auf das Jahr 2022. Sollte sich das Pandemiegeschehen stabilisieren rechnet Robert Halver mit weniger Strapazierung der Konjunktur. Ausserdem erklärt er, welche Rolle die Notenbanken in der Krise haben. Ob das grosse Thema Inflation auch noch im Jahr 2022 relevant ist und wo die Aktienmärkte schätzungsweise in einem Jahr stehen, dazu wagt Robert Halver einen Blick in die Zukunft, im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

 

Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 2 – Ausblick 2022 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

30.12.21 Marktüberblick: Brenntag gesucht
30.12.21 Vontobel: derimail - 20.00% p.a. auf Impfstoffhersteller mit 55% Barriere
30.12.21 Samsung schränkt Chip-Produktion ein
30.12.21 Daily Markets: DAX – Rücksetzer zur Unterstützung / Julius Bär – Aufwärtskorrektur beendet?
29.12.21 Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 2 – Ausblick 2022 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
23.12.21 Anleger schon in Fest-Stimmung?
20.12.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ripple bringt Regulierungsansatz für das Kryptoversum vor
Berkshire-Vize Charlie Munger in Alarmbereitschaft: "Dieser Markt ist noch verrückter als zu Zeiten der Dotcom-Blase"
Ausblick auf das Krypto-Jahr 2022: So schätzen Bloomberg-Experten die Zukunft von Bitcoin und Ethereum ein
Dezember 2021: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Das folgt dem Metaverse: Blockchain-basiertes Web3 soll Internet umkrempeln
Neuer Auslieferungsverkauf: Tesla im vierten Quartal erfolgreich wie nie
Aktien oder Anleihen - Diese Strategie zahl sich für Anleger aus
Experten sind sicher: 2022 gibt es eine massive Korrektur am Kryptomarkt
Lückenloser Lebenslauf? Laut Investmentlegende Warren Buffett unsinnig
Snapdeal strebt aufs Börsenparkett - Wie der Amazon-Rivale durchstarten möchte

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit