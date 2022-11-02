SMI 10'784 -0.4%  SPI 13'745 -0.4%  Dow 32'653 -0.2%  DAX 13'339 0.6%  Euro 0.9879 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'651 0.9%  Gold 1'646 0.8%  Bitcoin 20'472 -0.3%  Dollar 1.0003 0.0%  Öl 94.8 -0.1% 
Top News
Wie Experten die ABB-Aktie im Oktober einstuften
So wirken sich Leitzinserhöhungen auf die Inflation aus - Notenbanken im Fokus
Wertvolle Sammlerstücke: Diese berühmten Originalrequisiten kamen unter den Hammer
Silber kaufen: Wie Sie Münzen und Barren kaufen und von der Silberpreisentwicklung profitieren
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Was Analysten im Oktober vom Papier halten
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen


02.11.2022 01:10:00

Ascletis Announces U.S. IND Filing of Oral 3CLpro Inhibitor ASC11 for COVID-19

-- ASC11 is an in-house discovered oral small molecule drug candidate, targeting 3-chymotrypsin like protease (3CLpro)

-- In antiviral cellular assays with infectious SARS-CoV-2, ASC11 demonstrated higher potency against SARS-CoV-2 than other 3CLpro inhibitors including Nirmatrelvir, S-217622, PBI-0451 and EDP-235, etc.

-- Ascletis owns global intellectual property rights for ASC11

HANGZHOU and SHAOXING, China, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672, "Ascletis") today announces that the Investigational New Drug (IND) application of ASC11, an oral inhibitor drug candidate targeting 3-chymotrypsin like protease (3CLpro) for COVID-19, has been filed to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after the Pre-IND consultation.

In antiviral cellular assays with infectious SARS-CoV-2, ASC11 demonstrated higher potency against SARS-CoV-2 than other 3CLpro inhibitors including Nirmatrelvir, S-217622, PBI-0451 and EDP-235, etc. ASC11 remains potent antiviral activity against various popular Omicron variants such as BA.1 and BA.5. In the animal model with infectious SARS-CoV-2, ASC11 also showed potent antiviral activity.

ASC11 is an in-house discovered oral small molecule drug candidate using various proprietary technologies including molecular docking. Ascletis has filed global patent applications for ASC11 and related compounds and their use in viral disease.

Ascletis has completed all IND enabling studies for ASC11 including Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) toxicology studies in rats and dogs as of today.

About Ascletis

Ascletis is an innovative R&D driven biotech listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK), covering the entire value chain from discovery and development to manufacturing and commercialization. Led by a management team with deep expertise and a proven track record, Ascletis focuses on three therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs from a global perspective: viral diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and oncology. Through excellent execution, Ascletis rapidly advances its drug pipeline with an aim of leading in global competition. To date, Ascletis has three marketed products, i.e. ritonavir tablets, GANOVO® and ASCLEVIR®, and 22 drug candidates in its R&D pipeline. The most advanced drug candidates include ASC22 (HBV functional cure), ASC10 and ASC11(oral small molecules for COVID-19 treatment), ASC40 (recurrent glioblastoma), ASC42 (PBC, primary biliary cholangitis), and ASC40 (acne).

For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascletis-announces-us-ind-filing-of-oral-3clpro-inhibitor-asc11-for-covid-19-301665540.html

SOURCE Ascletis Pharma Inc.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

01.11.22 Covestro leidet unter Rohstoffkosten
01.11.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
01.11.22 Marktüberblick: Fresenius-Familie haussiert nach Gewinnwarnung
01.11.22 Risikomanagement an der Börse mit dem Finanzwesir | BX Swiss TV
31.10.22 Steigende Zinsen, gemischte Bilanzen und überraschendes Wachstum
31.10.22 Vontobel: derimail - BRC mit 7.75% p.a. auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche, Zurich Ins. und 50% Barriere
31.10.22 SMI dank Pharma-Riesen obenauf
28.10.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse
28.10.22 DAX – Tag nach dem EZB-Zinsentscheid
27.10.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 13.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) mit Lock-In auf Eli Lilly & Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'173.57 19.93 6SSMIU
Short 11'406.24 13.89 AXSSMU
Short 11'875.84 8.61 XSSMTU
SMI-Kurs: 10'783.65 01.11.2022 17:31:02
Long 10'300.92 18.56 A7SSMU
Long 10'087.75 13.63 A9SSMU
Long 9'660.43 8.86 ARSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger Aktie News: Investoren fliehen am Dienstagmittag aus Meyer Burger
Meyer Burger-Aktie holt Verluste auf: Meyer Burger bestätigt Kapitalerhöhung
Zur Rose-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Kaspar Niklaus wird neuer COO
Meyer Burger Technology AG: Beginn der Bezugsfrist und des Bezugsrechtshandels
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Nachmittag mit kräftigen Verlusten
Credit Suisse-Aktie legt zu: CS plant Ausbau des Geschäfts in China - Weiterer Top-Manager geht
Lonza-Aktie im Sinkflug: Lonza launcht magensäureresistente Medikamenten-Kapsel
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA am Dienstagvormittag gesucht
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Vormittag im Tiefenrausch
Tesla-Aktie steigt, Glencore-Aktie schnellt hoch: Tesla sprach wohl im vergangenen Jahr mit Glencore über den Kauf einer Beteiligung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.